PATTONVILLE — During the North Hopkins Tournament earlier this season, the Prairiland Lady Patriots felt the sting after the top-ranked Farmersville Lady Farmers of Class 4A dealt them their first loss of the season in a sweep. However, Prairiland knew it had a couple more cracks at the Lady Farmers this season.
The Lady Patriots face Farmersville at home Friday on homecoming night and were determined from the start. Prairiland claimed a close first set, but Farmersville came back to take the next three nail-biters. Ultimately, Prairiland fell in four close sets by a final score of 25-22, 28-30, 20-25 and 21-25.
Prairiland (23-3) lost for the third time this season, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort or focus.
“We showed a lot of fight,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We’ve had a lot of distractions going on. It’s not easy playing on homecoming when you’ve got three nominees on the team, it’s hard when you have two of your starters out with injuries and we had everything against us, but we were able to fight. That’s all I asked them to give me their best effort, their best fight and good things will happen.”
Prairiland came out swinging from the opening serve, showing no fear against the bigger Lady Farmers squad. A big kill from senior Baylor Sessums put the Lady Pats ahead 5-2 and, when Farmersville began to close the gap, Prairiland used its tips strategically to keep Farmersville out of system the majority of the set. Farmersville called timeout trailing 10-6, but sophomore middle blocker Abi Farmer, who was a starter in the match, came up with a big block to extend the lead to 11-6. Farmersville cut the margin to 11-9, but a tip and an ace from Sessums stretched the lead to 13-9.
Prairiland held a 20-16 lead later in the set, and when Farmersville continued to creep closer, the Lady Pats’ sophomore duo of Farmer and Ali Sessums had an answer. Farmersville scored the next point, but a kill and block from Farmer pushed the lead to 22-17. Ali Sessums added back-to-back kills following a point by Farmersville to put the score at 24-18. The Lady Farmers cut the deficit to two points, but Ali Sessums ended the set with a kill off the assist from Baylor Sessums.
“The sophomores did a really great job,” Vanderburg said. “They stepped it up, did everything I asked and really showed out. If they were nervous, they didn’t show it and they really went hard out there.”
For the sophomore middle blocker, filling in for T.J. Folse is no easy task, but she played within herself and ultimately feels it helped her and the team play at a high level.
“T.J (Folse) has very big shoes to fill, and I did the best I could to fill those shoes,” Farmer said. “I was a little nervous during warm ups seeing the big hitters in warm ups, but I just blocked out everything — what people were saying, the hits, everything. I just tried to grow confidence within myself, and my teammates really helped me with overcoming mistakes, giving me good sets and just helping me out all around. I think our defense played really well, and we all played to our best potential.”
The second set was a different tale as Farmersville jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, forcing a Prairiland timeout. However, the Lady Patriots fought back. Prairiland cut the deficit to three points twice in the middle points of the set, but Farmersville ultimately began to pull away with a 20-15 lead. Prairiland called timeout to regroup and began to battle back even harder.
Two errors from the Lady Farmers sparked Prairiland. A kill from Farmer and two big blocks put the score at 22-20, then an ace from the sophomore a couple points later trimmed the deficit to 23-22. After that, she made a circus save that dropped in the middle of four confused Lady Farmers and resulted in an explosion of applause from the raucous home crowd.
The team battled back and forth with Prairiland’s last lead coming at 28-27 after a tip from Baylor Sessums dropped to the court. However, the Lady Farmers scored the next three points to take the set and momentum back.
“I think it may have hurt our momentum a little bit, but we definitely weren’t down and out,” Vanderburg said. “We’ve talked about bouncing back, being resilient and still came out strong in the third set despite not having the greatest start. We still caught back up and stuck with it.”
Farmersville raced to an 8-2 lead in the third set as Prairiland seemed deflated from the previous set. However, the Lady Patriots fought back once again, cutting the deficit to a single point after a kill from Baylor Sessums at 17-16 and a tip from her at 19-18. A block from Farmer made it 21-19, but Farmersville scored four of the next five to claim the set.
The Lady Patriots came out strong in the fourth set, taking a 6-1 lead and forcing Farmersville to called timeout, but the Lady Farmers stormed back to cut it to 12-11. Prairiland called timeout and nursed a small lead at 16-14 after a kill from Baylor Sessums and a hit in the net from the Lady Farmers. However, Farmersville went on a decisive 6-0 run to take a 20-16 lead. Prairiland trimmed the deficit as close as 23-21 after Farmer smacked a kill down on a free ball, but Farmersville scored the next two to end the match.
“We were really pumped up after winning the first set, lost a little momentum after losing the second set but came out and fought hard until the very end,” Farmer said. “I don’t think there are any hard feeling with how we played. We gave it our best shot in the third and fourth sets, but with two players being out with injuries, it kind of gets to you especially with one of them being a go-to hitter. I think all around, we are pleased with the effort we played with.”
Farmer was a force with 11 kills and 8 blocks, while fellow sophomore Ali Sessums also impressed with 11 kills and 17 digs. Baylor Sessums finished the match with a triple-double. She recorded 15 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs. Seniors Brook Tuck and Tryinity Chapman helped anchor the defense with 18 and 17 digs, respectively, while Reese Parris registered 8 kills and 2 blocks. Madison Clark also had an impact as she tallied 21 assists and 13 digs.
The Lady Patriots look to bounce back at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leonard.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Farmersville: 22 30 25 25 N/A 3
Prairiland: 25 28 20 21 N/A 1
Farmersville statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 15; A. Farmer, 11; A. Sessums, 11; R. Parris, 8
Prairiland dig leaders: B. Tuck, 18; T. Chapman, 17; A. Sessums, 17; M. Clark, 13; B. Sessums, 10
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark 21; B. Sessums, 19
Prairiland blocks: A. Farmer, 8; R. Parris, 2
