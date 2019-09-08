Honey Grove High School football
Buy Now

Honey Grove Warriors senior quarterback Hayden Stroud (2) rushes the ball in a game last year at district foe Rivercrest.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove Warriors continued its winning ways, this time at home in dominant fashion.

The Warriors fell behind 7-0 early against Whitewright, who was coming off a 21-20 win over Clarksville. However, that was the only time Honey Grove was behind in the game.

The Warriors (2-0) quickly erased the deficit with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead, then hit the gas in the second quarter with a 14-point outburst.

Honey Grove took a 22-7 lead into halftime, and ended up cruising past Whitewright by a final score of 48-20.

Once again, senior running back Trel Pruitt was unstoppable. He carried the ball 24 times for 233 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed a 46-yard pass to quarterback Hayden Stroud on a trick play. Stroud completed 2 passes for 12 yards and carried the ball 5 times for 55 yards and a score. Jake Caffee provided another strong presence in the backfield with 12 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.

 Andrew Campbell led the way defensively with 13 tackles, while Chandler Williams anchored the defensive line with 6 tackles. Stroud had an interception as well.

The Warriors play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alba-Golden.

 

                   Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F

Whitewright: 7 0 6 7 20

Honey Grove: 8 14 18 8 48

Whitewright total yards: 271

Honey Grove total yards: 476

Honey Grove passing leaders: T. Pruitt, 1-for-1, 46 yards; H. Stroud, 2-for-5, 12 yards

Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 24-233; J. Caffee, 12-130; H. Stroud, 5-55

Honey Grove receiving leaders: H. Stroud, 1-46; A. Campbell, 1-12; T. Pruitt, 1-0

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.