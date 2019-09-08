HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove Warriors continued its winning ways, this time at home in dominant fashion.
The Warriors fell behind 7-0 early against Whitewright, who was coming off a 21-20 win over Clarksville. However, that was the only time Honey Grove was behind in the game.
The Warriors (2-0) quickly erased the deficit with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead, then hit the gas in the second quarter with a 14-point outburst.
Honey Grove took a 22-7 lead into halftime, and ended up cruising past Whitewright by a final score of 48-20.
Once again, senior running back Trel Pruitt was unstoppable. He carried the ball 24 times for 233 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also completed a 46-yard pass to quarterback Hayden Stroud on a trick play. Stroud completed 2 passes for 12 yards and carried the ball 5 times for 55 yards and a score. Jake Caffee provided another strong presence in the backfield with 12 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Andrew Campbell led the way defensively with 13 tackles, while Chandler Williams anchored the defensive line with 6 tackles. Stroud had an interception as well.
The Warriors play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alba-Golden.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Whitewright: 7 0 6 7 20
Honey Grove: 8 14 18 8 48
Whitewright total yards: 271
Honey Grove total yards: 476
Honey Grove passing leaders: T. Pruitt, 1-for-1, 46 yards; H. Stroud, 2-for-5, 12 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 24-233; J. Caffee, 12-130; H. Stroud, 5-55
Honey Grove receiving leaders: H. Stroud, 1-46; A. Campbell, 1-12; T. Pruitt, 1-0
