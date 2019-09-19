The Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell at home to Sulphur Bluff in the second district matchup of the regular season in four sets by a final score of 23-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 20-25.
McKenzie Walton led Rivercrest with 7 kills, while Korie Mankins had 6. Madi Lichtenwalter added 19 digs.
The Lady Rebels aim to bounce back in the win column at 4 p.m. Friday at James Bowie.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Sulphur Bluff: 25 25 21 25 N/A 3
Rivercrest: 23 21 25 20 N/A 1
Sulphur Bluff statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Walton, 7; K. Mankins, 6; M. Alford, 4; L. Anschutz, 3
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 19; L. Rushing, 14; A. Johnson, 10; K. Mankins, 10; M. Alford, 7; M. Walton, 6
Rivercrest assist leaders: K. K. Mankins, 9; L. Rushing, 8
Rivercrest aces: M. Lichtenwalter, 4; K. Mankins, 3; M. Walton, 3
