The North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball team continues to win games, this time sweeping Mount Pleasant at home Tuesday night.
The Pantherettes won in straight sets by a final score of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-15.
Macie Pointer led the charge with 13 kills and 6 aces, while Kenley Coston and Emma Doyal combined for 29 assists. Coston added 6 kills, while J.J. Johnson recorded 11 kills and 7 digs. Ashley Trenchard finished with 8 kills, and Jaycie Proctor had 13 digs.
The Pantherettes will take the court again at 6 p.m. Friday at Anna.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Mount Pleasant: 16 15 15 N/A N/A 0
North Lamar: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Mount Pleasant statistics unavailable
North Lamar kill leaders: M. Pointer, 13; J. Johnson, 11; A. Trenchard, 8; K. Coston, 6
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Proctor, 13; J. Johnson, 7
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 18; E. Doyal, 11
North Lamar serving aces: M. Pointer, 6
Lady Eagles escape Trinity in 5 sets
The Detroit Lady Eagles avenged a close loss earlier in the season against Trinity Christian. The Lady Eagles served well enough to grind out the win Tuesday night according to head volleyball coach Jeff Allensworth.
Detroit faced what Allensworth said was great effort from Trinity, and stood their ground to escape in five sets by a final score of 22-25, 25-17, 11-25, 25-14 and 16-14.
Britney Ricks was dominant in the middle with 16 kills, 4 digs and 3 blocks, while Kaisen Eldridge recorded 15 assists, 3 kills and 2 digs. Jordan Williams finished with a team-high 18 digs, while Kenzi Miller had 5 assists, 3 digs and 2 aces on a perfect 16-for-16 serves.
The Lady Eagles resume play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Yantis.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Trinity Christian: 25 17 25 14 14 2
Detroit Lady Eagles: 22 25 11 25 16 3
TCA statistics unavailable
Detroit kill leaders: B. Ricks, 16; H. Long, 5; Ki. Miller, 6; Ke. Miller, 5; D. Stature, 5; K. Eldridge, 3
Detroit dig leaders: J. Williams, 18; A. Harris, 6; Ki. Miller, 4; B. Ricks, 4; A. Smith, 4; Ke. Miller, 3; D. Stature, 3; K. Eldridge, 2; H. Long, 1
Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 15; Ke. Miller, 5
Detroit serving aces: K. Eldridge, 4; A. Harris, 2; Ke. Miller, 2; Ki. Miller, 1; B. Ricks, 1
Rivercrest clips Cumby
The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team dug deep and took down Cumby at home Tuesday night in five sets by a final score of 9-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 and 15-11.
The match was back and forth, but Rivercrest settled in after a sluggish first set, led by Lindsey Anschutz, who recorded 10 kills. Maxie Alford and Korie Mankins each had 6 kills, while Ashlin Johnson, Korie Mankins and Madi Lichtenwalter added 5 kills each. Rivercrest had 77 digs as a team.
The Lady Rebels will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Vernon.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Cumby: 25 20 25 22 11 2
Rivercrest: 9 25 21 25 15 3
Cumby statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: L. Anschutz, 10; M. Alford, 6; A. Johnson, 5; M. Lichtenwalter, 5; M. Walton, 5; L. Rushing, 3
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 23; K. Mankins, 17; M. Alford, 12; L. Rushing, 11; L. Anschutz, 7; M. Walton, 4; A. Johnson, 2; R. Huddleston, 1
Rivercrest assist leaders: A. Johnson, 4; M. Lichtenwalter, 3; K. Mankins, 3; L. Rushing, 3; M. Walton, 3
Rivercrest serving aces: A. Johnson, 4; K. Mankins, 3; M. Lichtenwalter, 3; L. Rushing, 3; M. Walton, 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.