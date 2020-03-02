The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team took the lead in the sixth inning to win in dramatic fashion, 3-2 against Van on Saturday.
The team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when a Karsyn Iltis single scored Ashlyn Reavis and McKenzie Dickson.
Van responded in the next inning, tying the score at 2. This led to a scoring stalemate that wasn’t broken until the second-to-last inning, when Iltis blasted a solo home run, to give her team the lead and the victory.
Iltis also pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out seven.
The win over Van was just one in a dominant string of victories for the team in the Midlothian/Waxahachie Tournament. The Pantherettes also defeated Carthage 9-0, beat Westside 15-0, blanked Midlothian 13-0, edged out College Station 5-4 and beat Coronado 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.