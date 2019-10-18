The Red River Valley football season district play with more games at 7:30 tonight.
The Hugo Buffaloes played Thursday night and defeated Atoka at home by a final score of 48-14.
The Paris Wildcats are coming off tough loss at Celina by a final score of 34-0. The Wildcats look to bounce back at home against top-ranked Argyle, while the North Lamar Panthers celebrate homecoming night with a game against the Sanger Indians.
The Chisum Mustangs look to get on track at Bells, who is coming off a win at Prairiland, while Cooper hosts Whitewright to try and rebound from a 20-6 loss at Blue Ridge.
Wolfe City, who recently got shut out at home against Honey Grove, plays at Rivercrest, who is coming off its bye week. The Warriors look to remain perfect this year at home against Quinlan Boles.
Clarksville is also celebrating its homecoming night with a game against Overton, following a 42-40 overtime win at Maud. Detroit will also play at Simms Bowie. Prairiland is idle this week.
