The Chisum Lady Mustangs got their first win in district at the right time.
Chisum avenged a 4-set home loss to Chapel Hill from earlier in the season, returning the favor to the Lady Red Devils on their home court.
Chisum tied with Chapel Hill in the district standings to force a play-in game for a playoff spot by winning in four sets. The final score was 25-22, 15-25, 25-17 and 25-22.
Junior middle blocker Chloe Prestridge led the charge for Chisum with 18 kills and 4 blocks, while sophomore libero Landrey Howard anchored the defense with 46 digs to go with 4 kills and 6 aces.
Lexie Brown added 6 kills, 18 digs and 6 aces, while Emmy Williams had 8 kills and 3 blocks. Kaci Williams recorded 10 digs, while Zoe England chipped in with 3 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs. Kelsea ball dished out 21 assists to go with 2 kills, 10 digs and 1 ace, while Bailee Dawes added 18 assists, 8 digs and 1 ace. Arial Roberts tallied 7 digs, while Chloe Miller finished with 7 kills. Ally Moffitt ended the night with 1 kill.
The Lady Mustangs will face Chapel Hill again for a spot in the playoffs on the line. The teams will square off at 5 p.m. Friday at Rivercrest High School.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 25 15 25 25 N/A 3
Chapel Hill: 22 25 17 22 N/A 1
Chapel Hill statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 18; E. Williams, 8; C. Miller, 7; L. Brown, 6; L. Howard, 4; Z. England, 3; K. Ball, 2; A. Moffitt, 1
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 46; L. Brown, 18; K. Ball, 10; K. Williams, 10; B. Dawes, 8; A. Roberts, 7; Z. England, 4
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 21; B. Dawes, 18
Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 4; E. Williams, 3
Chisum service aces: L. Brown, 6; L. Howard, 6; Z. England, 2; K. Ball, 1; B. Dawes, 1
