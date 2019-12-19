Four sophomore players with the Paris Junior College baseball team recently signed to continue their education and playing careers with four-year universities.
Josh Mancuso and Kyle Boudreaux signed with Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. Daxton Tinker signed with Houston Baptist University in Houston, and Zach Norris has signed with The University of Texas at Arlington.
“We’re really excited for all four of these guys,” said PJC Baseball Coach Clay Cox. “Each one of them found a great fit for themselves. Mancuso and Boudreaux are both going to Nicholls State which is very similar to PJC as far as town and atmosphere and the culture that Coach Thibodeaux has developed in that program. I think it’s a great fit for both of them to have an immediate impact on that program.”
Mancuso said he feels good about Nicholls State.
“I liked it when I went down to visit,” said Mancuso. “The campus was really nice and I liked what the coaches had going on. At PJC I developed a work ethic; Coach Cox always put us to work and always had us busy, always had us doing something so I think I bettered myself here.
Boudreaux agreed.
“I really liked Nicholls State. It was a strong culture, the town was awesome, the coaching staff was great, and I’m excited to get there,” he said. “PJC has been the funnest year of my life so far and I’m looking forward to the rest of this year. Coach Cox has been the best coach I’ve played for; he’s helped me a lot with everything from baseball to life and definitely the best years that I’ve had playing baseball was here at PJC.”
Cox said that at Houston Baptist University, Tinker has an opportunity to get into the rotation right away.
“They felt like he’s got a chance to be a weekend starter for him out of the gate,” said Cox. He has been here since a freshman, so we’re really excited for him.”
Tinker said his visit to HBU was awesome and he felt at home.
“I felt like it was a place that I should be a part of,” said Tinker. “At PJC I figured out what I need to do to get to where I want to be — a lot of life lessons that will take me to wherever I want to go. Coach Cox and Coach May have really helped, they’ve been like my other dads and it’s been awesome being here. This place [PJC] will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Of Norris, Cox said he was one of the best freshmen in the country, statistically.
“I think UTA got a steal on him,” said Cox. “They think that he’s got an opportunity to be their Friday night guy right out of the gate. I think with it being close to home, it’s going to be a great fit for him — a chance for him to really be successful in a conference like the Sunbelt.”
Norris said he was immediately drawn to the facilities and the atmosphere at UTA.
“I loved it,” said Norris. At PJC I developed a work ethic that was top notch. Coach Cox always emphasizes discipline and always being up to standard. That’s what I’ll take away — discipline.”
