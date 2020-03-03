It was a pitching duel for the North Lamar baseball team on Monday night, but unfortunately for the Panthers, it was the Sulphur Springs Wildcats who came away with the hard-fought 3-1 win.
Sulphur Springs took the lead in the first inning when Panthers starting pitcher Trenton Smith walked in a run after loading the bases by hitting a batter and walking two others.
The Wildcats then extended their lead two innings later, when Smith beaned a batter to walk in the second run of the game.
After that, the game remained deadlocked at 2-0 until the sixth inning, when the Panthers got on the scoreboard when Cade Conway scored on a passed ball. Unfortunately, the Wildcats answered back in the bottom of the inning, cushioning their lead with another run, again being walked in.
Though Sulphur Springs escapes with the victory, North Lamar actually out-hit their opponent, racking up six hits to Sulphur Springs’ three.
Conway led the way for North Lamar, going 2-3, and scoring the lone Panthers run of the game. Trip Thoms batted 2-3 as well, and Andy Kirk and Reese Mobley also managed hits.
Though allowing two runs, Smith pitched well, giving up just one hit and striking out seven, though he walked five batters in three innings pitched. In relief, Cooper Rast and Thoms combined to pitch three innings and allow two hits and a run. Each also struck out a pair.
