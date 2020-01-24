Baseball season is right around the corner, and the Blossom Baseball Association will host signups for its spring season from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
The league hosts teams for a wide range of ages, from tee ball for children ages 4-6 up to 12U teams. The age group is determined by what age the child is on April 31.
People can sign up by going to leaguelineup.com/PYSports, clicking on the ‘Spring 2020 Player Registration’ link and filling out the attached form. The signup fee is $55.
