The first time the North Lamar and Paris girls met in district play, the Pantherettes narrowly escaped with a 49–47 lead. The Lady Cats led the entire game until 30 seconds left in the fourth. That’s when Mylee Nottingham knocked down a three pointer from the corner to put North Lamar up by two. On Friday night, Paris High made sure that didn’t happen again.
Paris never trailed in their 63–47 win over North Lamar. The game was only tied once and that was at 2–2. After that, Paris went on an 8–0 run and finished the quarter on a 19–3 clip. Part of the reason for that was their ability to knock down the 3-point shot. Paris hit four of them in the first quarter, including two each from TK Moore and Keshanti Gordon.
The Pantherettes tried clawing back in the game and got the score down to a 10-point game midway through the second quarter. However, Moore quickly stopped that run with a three-point the old fashioned way. Moore, with a back-door cut, caught a pass from Gordon and put the ball in the basket. Getting fouled on the shot, Moore would also knock down her free throw. Just like that the lead was back up to 13 and North Lamar would never get any closer.
“We had a great week of shooting,” coach Jeff Chapman said after the win. “We spent a lot of time on the three-ball.”
The work showed on the court, too, as Paris knocked down a total of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Not only was Paris hitting shots from behind the three-point line, they were getting contributions from everybody. Seven of the eight players that suited up found the scoring sheet, with four of them scoring in double figures.
Moore led the way for Paris with 18 points. Jazz Dangerfield (14 points), Gordon (12 points) and Quiniya Savage (10 points) were the others in double digit scoring. A’sriana Johnson added four points. While Zakiya Gray had three and Shakia Hobbs finished with two points.
For North Lamar it was a different story as they had trouble knocking down the outside shot. The Pantherettes only finished with two from behind the arc in the game, one from Mylee Nottingham and one from Emma Fowler. Although North Lamar did get contributions from eight different players, only one scorer had more than 10 points.
“We watched film and focused on North Lamar’s three-point shooters,” Chapman said. “Our kids seemed to be more focused today.”
Nottingham led North Lamar with 14 points. Sloane Hill and Maddie Walters each finished with eight points. Cydnee Malone had six, Emma Fowler four, and Hutton Pointer finished with three. Both Maddison Hively and Erica King had two points.
North Lamar is off on Tuesday before facing Liberty Eylau next Friday. Paris will travel to Texarkana this Tuesday to play Liberty Eylau.
