The No. 7-ranked Paris Wildcats football team was dominant from the start in its scrimmage against the visiting Class 5A Denison Yellowjackets. Paris and Denison played a live first half scrimmage, which the Wildcats won comfortably by a final score of 21-7.
Paris scored on its first two offensive possessions, drives of 54 and 55 yards, both capped off by touchdown runs from junior running back Zy’kius Jackson. The way the offense started the game was electric, and the versatility shown — evidenced by a 30-yard completion from sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger to junior receiver K.D. Washington — could make the Wildcats even more dangerous.
“The way we came out was with full energy,” Jackson said. “If we come out full tilt, we know there’s nobody like us. Our plays were working for us, and we kept running it down their throats until they adjusted. Then we kept moving the ball well mixing in some passing plays. We will just continue to do whatever works for us.”
Defensively, the physical Paris front seven was impressive. The defensive line seemed to blow up their opposition routinely, and the hard-hitting, turnover-creating defenders had their way most of the night.
“We always practice being explosive especially with our first two steps,” Wildcats senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield said. “That’s what we bring out to the field. We’re an explosive defense, and that’s what we try to be every game. Hopefully, we will continue to expand and get better at what we do so we can go all the way to state.”
But, adjustments still need to be made to continue to keep Paris’ stock trending upward as it With the good comes some adjustments that need to be made. The coaching staff knows that, but the confidence and excitement are evident.
“Scrimmages are always difficult in planning,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We were pleased with the way we started on defense and scored two quick touchdowns after two stops. We started rotating personnel throughout the rest of the half. We have a lot of details to fix on both sides of the football fundamentally. We are excited to get back to work and see if we can fix them before our next contest.”
With youth in some positions, the scrimmage experience is invaluable, and the players are expected to continue to grow and develop throughout the season with a big test looming Friday.
“We are still in the process of growth within our system,” Hohenberger said. “I am very confident that positions will improve as we continue on our journey to get better in all aspects.”
The Wildcats gear up for their opening game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at state contender Pleasant Grove.
