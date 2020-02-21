The Clarksville Tigers game has been changed, and Clarksville will now be playing in Pittsburg on Tuesday.
The game will still be a part of a doubleheader with the Atlanta Rabbits playing the first game, followed by the Blue Tigers. First game action will start at 6 p.m. Clarksville and Union Grove will follow.
