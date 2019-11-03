LEONARD — The Cooper Bulldogs suffered their third district loss in a row, this time at Leonard by a final score of 35-7.
The Tigers jumped out to a 20-0 lead until Cooper responded with a 42-yard touchdown reception by junior Jayden Limbaugh on a 2nd and 15 play with 2:34 left before halftime. The successful PAT from Chris Jones cut the deficit to 20-7, but Leonard responded with a passing touchdown and two-point conversion before the halftime horn sounded to send the Tigers into the locker room up 28-7 at intermission.
The teams went scoreless in the third quarter in a defensive battle, until Leonard padded the lead to 34-7 with a short rushing touchdown. Cooper couldn’t score again in the game, falling by a final margin of 24 points.
The Bulldogs, last year’s district champions, still hold the fourth-place tiebreaker over Chisum, who also holds a 2-3 district record, due to the 55-12 win at Bulldog Stadium earlier in the season.
Limbaugh caught Cooper’s lone score to lead the offense, and he had 11 tackles to lead the defense. Robert Breeden and Colin Ingra each added 9 tackles, while Landen Houchins recorded 8 tackles.
The Bulldogs’ season finale comes at home against Bells at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Cooper: 0 7 0 0 7
Leonard: 14 14 0 6 34
Cooper total yards: 195
Leonard total yards not available
Cooper individual stats not available
