The rain came down hard through all four quarters at Mustang Field. The Chisum Mustangs hosted their rival Prairiland Patriots in the cold, windy and rainy affair on homecoming night. With playoff implications coming into the game, the stage was set for a key district battle.
After being forced into a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, Prairiland punted to Chisum, and the Mustangs used the ensuing drive to set the tone.
Chisum used its power running game in the less than ideal conditions to take over from the start. Even with Prairiland putting all 11 players in the box, Chisum continued to power forward despite strong resistance and effort from the undersized Patriot defenders. The formula to success worked all four quarters for Chisum as the team went on to win its homecoming game by a final score of 54-20, the home finale at Mustang Field.
“I’m really happy for our seniors,” Mustangs head football coach Darren Pevey said. “They put in a good week’s worth of practice, executed our game plan and I couldn’t be happier for the guys.”
Senior running back Trentyn Ortega capped off a drive that consumed more than six minutes of game clock with a 1-yard touchdown run. After the successful PAT, Chisum held a 7-0 lead with 4:26 left in the first.
Prairiland sustained a drive past midfield, highlighted by a long gain on the ground by sophomore running back Landry Morrison, but was forced to punt from the Chisum 46 with 2:11 left in the opening quarter. The Mustangs took over with possession at their own 28 yard line with 2:02 left, but eventually faced 4th-and-2 from their own 38 late in the quarter.
Chisum did not hesitate.
The big, confident Mustangs squad plowed ahead, as senior running back Hayden Todd powered his way for a hard-earned three yards behind his big offensive line. The Mustangs earned the tough first down as time expired in the first, and had a fresh set of downs at their own 41 to open the second quarter.
“We do a really important job on the line, even though the backers get the credit,” Mustangs senior offensive lineman Logan Hawkins said. “We have to hold them (defenders). If we don’t hold it down on the line, the backers don’t score and we don’t win. It’s a really important key.”
On the first play of the following quarter, Todd found a hole opened up by his offensive line and made the most of it. The senior hauled 59 yards to the end zone to double Chisum’s lead at 14-0 after the successful PAT with 11:47 remaining before halftime. The Chisum defense forced Prairiland into another three-and-out on the Patriots’ ensuing drive as the visitors had trouble getting into its usually solid offensive rhythm. However, a solid punt by junior Eli Rolen, which traveled from the Prairiland 36 to the Chisum 15, helped flip the field. Chisum would not be stopped, though.
The Mustangs marched 85 yards down the field without a single passing play, in a drive that started at the 9:27 mark, and ended with another short touchdown run from Ortega and another good extra point with 2:25 left to make it a 21-0 lead for Chisum.
The Patriots woke up on the next drive and responded nicely. The first play of the drive started on the Prairiland 40 with 2:19 left before halftime. Senior quarterback Connor Sessums found junior Brylee Galloway in the flat, and he took off for a 47-yard gain to put Prairiland in business with the Chisum 14. Despite Chisum forcing Prairiland into a 4th-and-10 situation from the 14 with 1:25 left, Sessums dropped back, didn’t find an open receiver and took matters into his own hands with a 13-yard scramble for a clutch first down. Morrison took it in on the next play to cut the deficit to 21-6 with 48 seconds left in the quarter after the PAT failed. Chisum took the 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Chisum started the third quarter with the ball, and Todd capped off another strong Chisum drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:16 to go in the quarter to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 28-6 after the extra point split the uprights. The Mustang defense forced Prairiland to punt, and Ortega found the end zone from 20 yards out with 4:15 left to make it a 35-6 lead. The rushing attack was in full force, and the seniors were motivated to play their best.
“This isn’t only the last homecoming for the seniors, but it’s the last home game I get to play with my buddies,” Todd said. “We go out and played a game we’ve been striving to play all year. It’s so big. It helps that it was on Prairiland, but I give all the credit to God and all the credit to the big men up front — they are what got it done for us tonight.”
The consistent play from start to finish is something Pevey wants to see from his team in its season finale and hopefully beyond.
“We finally put four quarters together,” Pevey said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a game like this, but we put four quarters together and my expectations are the same thing going forward. We have the bye week and then we play at Blue Ridge. I expect us to be at our best against Blue Ridge.”
Prairiland put together another successful scoring drive when they received the ball as Sessums scrambled out of the pocket and took off for a 40-yard touchdown to cut it to 35-12 with 2:03 remaining. The extra point was missed to keep the deficit at 23 points.
Ortega and sophomore Espn Blyton added touchdown runs of 8 yards and 52 yards, respectively in the fourth quarter to inflate Chisum’s lead to 47-12, and Morrison was the last Patriot to score the rock with 5:36 left in the game as he ran it in from 46 yards out. Todd added the exclamation point with 1:14 left in the game with a 5-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 54-20.
The weather did not do any favors, but the Patriots are still working hard to overcome the obstacles they encountered in this game.
“I would say their size was a bigger factor than the rain,” Prairiland head football coach Greg Mouser said. “If you really look at the game, it’s not like we fumbled the ball. We had a couple of dropped passes that you could probably equate to the rain, but I think it’s just a matter of being out-sized, and that’s something we’re still pushing to get stronger in overcoming. The size up front and the size of their running backs were the biggest factors to me, though.”
Chisum finished the night with 504 rushing yards. Todd had a monster night with 29 carries for 226 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Ortega added 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries. Blyton recorded 7 carries for 106 yards and 1 touchdown, while Levi Weems and Chris Worthy contributed 11 more rushing yards combined to the cause.
Worthy led the defensive effort with 10 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and 1.5 sacks, while Ortega and Ashtyn Fleming each finished with 9 tackles, while combining for 3 tackles for a loss. Carson Stephens made 6 of 8 extra points in the rainy conditions.
Morrison led the Patriots offense with 14 carries for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Sessums chipped in with 69 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. Sessums also completed 4 of his 10 pass attempts for 66 yards. Galloway caught 1 pass for 47 yards, while Eli Rolen hauled in 2 receptions for 19 yards.
Senior linebacker Cade Gordon and junior defensive lineman Lincoln Smith led the Patriot defense with 18 tackles apiece. Sophomore defensive back Noah Mayo recorded 10 tackles, while senior defensive lineman Jose Cortes and sophomore linebacker Ethan Ellis each added 6 tackles.
Prairiland still has plenty to play for as a playoff spot is still within reach. With that, this week’s preparation is something Mouser expects the team to be diligent with.
“I told them we had one of two options — one option I didn’t think they would do, and the second option was to go back to work on Monday and let’s put together practices and game plans to take on Blue Ridge,” Mouser said. “We are aiming to get a win against Blue Ridge and turn around do the same at Whitewright. I told them I’d take three district wins and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Mustangs have their bye week coming up, and will not play again until 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Blue Ridge, while the Patriots aim to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Blue Ridge for senior night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 0 6 6 8 20
Chisum: 7 14 14 19 54
Prairiland total yards: 237
Chisum total yards: 504
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 4-for-10, 66 yards
Chisum passing leaders: L. Weems N/A
Prairiland rushing leaders: L. Morrison, 14-105; C. Sessums, 11-69
Chisum rushing leaders: H. Todd, 29-226; T. Ortega, 18-161; E. Blyton, 7-106; C. Worthy, 1-7; L. Weems, 4-4
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Galloway, 1-47; E. Rolen, 1-19; B. Morrison, 2-0
Chisum receiving leaders: N/A
