Trinity Christian Academy’s varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams took over the Grayson Christian Academy invitational tournament in Sherman this weekend, with both teams bringing home first place trophies.
The gym burst with excitement as family, friends and other supporters witnessed their Lady Warriors hold up the trophies. After varsity won the Detroit tournament in August, the girls were determined to fight for another first-place win.
“I’m really proud of my girls for not giving up and fighting to earn that first place trophy,” JV and varsity team member Madison Puckett said. “Each and every one of them are unique and contributed so much to our win.”
The Lady Warriors continued to impress, as members of both teams earned individual medals for their performance. Kate Brannan, Madison Puckett, Kendall Boles and Rebecca Chira received all tournament medals, and Caroline Smallwood received the coveted MVP medal.
The varsity team made school history, as this was their first time winning first place in the Grayson invitational tournament. Varsity coach Susan Jones reflected on their outstanding performance over the weekend.
“We continued to gain momentum as we moved throughout the tournament ending with an exciting sweep in three during the championship game. The girls have amazing team chemistry and great attitudes. They are fun to watch and I am proud to be their coach,” Jones said.
She also gave insight into the team’s plans for the future.
“With two big tournament wins this season, we will now turn our focus to the TCAL state tournament. We want to bring home the championship trophy this year,” she said.
JV coach Tamara Smallwood was proud to see her team’s hard work and training pay off in the weekend’s tournament.
“It was exciting seeing the team work together to win the tournament. Their skills as a team have definitely improved from the start of the season. I think their fans were impressed,” Smallwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.