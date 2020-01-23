The North Lamar Panthers stayed competitive throughout the game, but ultimately lost their first game of district play Tuesday to the Liberty-Eylau 60-50 Tuesday night.
The Panthers came out strong, and finished the first quarter with a 14-8 advantage. JD Williams helped them jump out to the lead with a pair of three-pointers.
However, North Lamar didn’t have much success slowing the Leopards in the second period, and were outscored 27-14 in the quarter, to be go down 35-8 at the half.
The third quarter was back-and-forth, but the Leopards were ultimately able to extend their lead by five, outscoring the Panthers 15-10. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers were able to slightly cut into Liberty-Eylau’s lead, outscoring them by two. Jackson Nottingham had 6 points in the final quarter.
Christian Scott led the Panthers in scoring, with 20 points. Nottingham had 11, and Williams finished with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.