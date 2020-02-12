BOGATA — After a cold night of shooting at McLeod last Friday, Coach Quincy English knew his Rebels had to come out of the blocks quickly and gain some confidence Tuesday night as they hosted the Maud Cardinals. They did just that on their way to a 69-46 home victory.
A full-court press led to several quick points from Damian Davidson and a 3-pointer from Zachariah Lane. The Rebels tallied 12 points on the board before the Cardinals ever scored.
“After a close game earlier this season in Maud, we were determined to get off to a good start and put this one away early. We spent all practice Monday working on full-court pressure so we could get a big lead in the first few minutes and it paid off,” English said.
Rivercrest had to pull back from the press though as a couple of the starters got in foul trouble. Lane and Devon Womack racked up three fouls each within the first 10 minutes of game time and had to sit until after half-time.
“We need to learn how to play with that intensity without fouling,” English added.
The Rebs were able to have a huge second stanza and pour in 24 points thanks to senior Shane Crabtree who canned seven points. Huge help from the bench came from Chris Randolph, Darrion Ricks and Kamryn English, who each tallied five points in the quarter to help Rivercrest put the game securely in the Rebels’ hands at half-time 39-11.
The Cardinals came out swinging in the third and used their big men down low to muscle their way to the goal. Freshman 6’4 post, Briley Barron, tossed in 5 points while Barry Alexander hit a couple of threes. The Rebels faced multiple players in foul trouble and had to pull back on defense as several were in danger of fouling out. This allowed Maud to get some easy rebounds and put-backs for points in the final quarter of play. The Cardinals’ 6-foot-4 Kasen Minter chalked up 10 second-half points and led his team with 16 for the night. However, Maud hit only 14-24 from the charity stripe and could not outrun the faster Rebels.
Luckily, junior guard, Bradyn English stepped up to carry his team through the final minutes with several jump shots, floaters, and powerful rebounds. He would go on to nab nine rebounds while Ricks pulled down five of his own. Rivercrest finalized the score in their favor, 69-46. Womack, Crabtree and Lane combined for 15 assists while Davidson and Crabtree combined for seven steals.
“I wasn’t happy with the way we finished defensively, but overall the kids played well,” English said.
The Rebels (7-4) hold the third-place seed in District 15-2A behind No. 8 McLeod and No. 11 Clarksville. They will finish up their district-run Friday night as they host James Bowie.
Rivercrest
Scoring: Crabtree 17, Davidson 10, B. English 10, Ricks 10, K. English 8, Randolph 8, Lane 5, Womack 1
