The Paris Ladycats’ season came to an end this week when they fell to the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes 49-37 in Sulphur Springs.
Paris started out strong, and built a 19-8 advantage in the first quarter thanks to strong defensive pressure and a balanced scoring attack. Keshanti Gordon led the way in the quarter with a trio of 3-pointers.
The second quarter was a different tale, however, as the Ladycats failed to net a single point. The Buckeyes took full advantage of the Ladycats’ stymied offense, and netted 12 points in the second period. Just like that, the double-digit lead Paris had enjoyed had completely evaporated.
The Ladycats were able to remove the lid off the basket in the third quarter, and scored with some efficiency. Gordon and senior TK Moore had three points each during the quarter, and senior guard Quiniya Savage added a bucket too. Despite this, Gilmer was able to stretch its lead in the third stanza, outscoring Paris by three.
The fourth quarter was more of the same for Paris, as Gilmer was further able to expand its lead. Gordon paced the Ladycats with eight points in the quarter, but the team struggled to establish much of an offense outside of her, with Savage being the only other Paris player to score in the quarter, netting a single basket.
For the game, Gordon led the team with 20 points. Moore scored seven points and Savage added six. Jazz Dangerfield also scored three points and Zakiya Gray added a point as well.
