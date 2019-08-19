NORTH HOPKINS — The No. 3-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the North Hopkins Volleyball Tournament after soundly defeating Cumby in straight sets by a final score of 25-11 and 25-7. Their opponent was the No. 15-ranked Farmersville Lady Farmers, a Class 4A powerhouse with a big, powerful lineup.
Farmersville swept Chisum in the previous round of the championship bracket by a final score of 25-23 and 25-9, and faced Prairiland. The teams battled it out, but Farmersville ultimately prevailed and handed the Lady Patriots their first loss of the season. Farmersville won in straight sets by a final score of 25-22 and 25-19.
Prairiland played the Lady Farmers close throughout, but the big block, quick offense and power hitting from Farmersville was ultimately too much to overcome.
Prairiland did not hang its head, though, cruising past Avery in a 25-8 and 25-12 sweep to claim third place, while the Lady Farmers won the tournament.
On the day, Baylor Sessums led Prairiland with 28 assists, 25 kills, 11 digs and 2 blocks, while Madison Clark had 36 assists, 11 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks.
T.J. Folse finished the day with 12 kills and 4 blocks, while Reese Parris compiled 12 kills and 6 blocks. Audrey Gray recorded 9 kills and 19 digs, while Brook Tuck added 4 kills and 19 digs. Abi Farmer also chipped in with 3 kills.
The Lady Patriots will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Whitewright.
Lady Mustangs earn consolation title
Meanwhile, the Chisum Lady Mustangs also played in the North Hopkins Tournament, and competed in the championship bracket. Chisum fought hard against a strong Farmersville team in the opening matchup, but ultimately fell in straight sets by a final score of 25-23 and 25-9.
After falling to the Lady Farmers, Chisum bounced back nicely against Cumby, defeating the Lady Trojans in a 25-18 and 25-22 sweep. Then, Chisum defeated Sulphur Bluff by a final score of 25-10 and 25-17 to earn the consolation championship of the gold bracket.
Chloe Prestridge had a strong performance on the day, finishing with 15 kills, 9 digs and 5 blocks, while Lexie Brown had 8 kills and 20 digs. Emmy Williams and Zoe England each finished with 12 kills, while Arial Roberts and Landrey Howard recorded 16 digs and 25 digs, respectively. Kelsea Ball had a significant impact with 38 assists and 10 digs.
Chisum will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hooks.
