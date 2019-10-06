The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team responded to its district opening loss at Commerce in a big way, winning its last two district ball games, with the most recent coming on the road at rival Chisum.
“The loss at Commerce fueled our fire for more district wins,” Lady Patriots senior Brook Tuck said. “Wins like these build our confidence, and we had a solid team effort in this game.”
Despite strong energy from the home crowd and team from the start, the Lady Patriots were able to dominate the match, winning in straight sets by a final score of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15.
“I told them the atmosphere would be hyped up and it would be loud and to stay focused on the game plan and not give in to the ‘hype,’” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “I think they did a good job of that this evening. They executed well.”
The first set started with a long volley between the two teams, which Prairiland ultimately won. However, the team knew it must earn every point on the court against a scrappy, defensive-minded Chisum squad, and Prairiland did just that.
Lady Patriot senior setters Madison Clark and Baylor Sessums distributed the ball beautifully to their hitters, who were able to place the ball well.
“When we are up and moving the ball well, that’s when we play at our best,” Vanderburg said. “We did a good job of staying up and not allowing any slumps or letting ourselves zone out. We stayed pretty focused and it showed.”
After taking the first set 25-12, Prairiland jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the second set, a scoring run capped off by an ace from junior T.J. Folse and a kill from junior Reese Parris. Chisum called timeout, and a Prairiland serve in the net and an ace from Lady Mustangs senior Lexie Brown quickly cut the deficit to 10-6. However, Prairiland used a 7-1 run to extend its lead to 19-7, but a big block from Chisum senior middle blocker Chloe Miller ended the run and put the score at 19-8. Chisum got two more kills to cut the deficit to 19-11, but a kill from Lady Patriots senior Audrey Gray capped off a 6-0 run to end the set.
Chisum started off the third set playing close to Prairiland, behind strong play from junior Kaci Williams and Miller. Chisum trailed 13-8 after a kill from Miller, but Prairiland used a 3-0 run to make it 16-8. Brown’s kill a few points later cut the deficit to 17-10, but the Lady Mustangs could not get closer than eight points the rest of the way as Prairiland used a dominant performance on offense and defense to win the final set and match in convincing fashion.
“We weren’t getting in our system and weren’t getting our offense going,” Chisum head volleyball coach Laura Nickerson said. “Chloe Prestridge is a big hitter for us, and when they shut her down and blocked her a few times, it got us out of sync.”
Sessums finished with 9 kills, 18 assists and 7 digs to lead Prairiland, while Clark added 6 kills, 15 assists and 14 digs. Folse recorded 8 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace, while Parris totaled 7 kills and 3 blocks. Gray had 3 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces, while Tuck registered 1 kill and 6 digs. Trynity Chapman shored up the back row defense with 11 digs, while Abi Farmer compiled 4 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Ali Sessums contributed with 6 digs.
Prestridge led Chisum with 7 kills, while Brown added 5 kills, 20 digs and 1 ace. Miller chipped in with 4 kills and 3 blocks, while Emmy Williams poured in 3 kills and 1 block. Ball racked up 20 assists, while Landrey Howard ended the match with 14 digs.
Chisum started and ended the match well with consistent energy throughout, which is something Nickerson hopes the team holds onto and grows going forward into district play.
“We played with good energy tonight,” Nickerson said. “I know the score didn’t really reflect that, but if we play with the kind of energy we had against Prairiland when we face Mt. Vernon, we can beat them. We let those slip through our hands when we faced Mt. Vernon at their place. We have to build on that.”
The Lady Patriots look to make it three straight wins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Mt. Vernon, while the Lady Mustangs go for their first district win at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Commerce.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Chisum: 12 11 15 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 9; T. Folse, 8; R. Parris, 7; M. Clark, 6; A. Farmer, 4; A. Gray, 3; B. Tuck, 1
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 7; L. Brown, 5; C. Miller, 4; E. Williams, 3
Prairiland dig leaders: M. Clark, 14; T. Chapman, 11; B. Sessums, 7; A. Sessums, 6; B. Tuck, 6; A. Gray, 5
Chisum dig leaders: L. Brown, 20; L. Howard, 14
Prairiland assist leaders: B. Sessums, 18; M. Clark, 15
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 20
Prairiland blocks: R. Parris, 3; T. Folse, 2; A. Farmer, 2
Chisum blocks: C. Miller, 3; E. Williams, 1
Prairiland service aces: A. Gray, 4; T. Folse, 1
Chisum service aces: L. Brown, 1
