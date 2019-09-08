The No. 7-ranked Paris Wildcats suffered a close loss at top-ranked Pleasant Grove to open the promising 2019 season. Paris took it personally as the coaching staff challenged themselves and the players to rise above it and have a short-term memory.
The Wildcats did exactly that from the opening kick.
The rout was on from the time the visiting Class 5A Terrell Tigers kicked off to Paris. On the Wildcats’ opening drive, sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger found junior wideout Bubba Gray wide open for a 50-yard bomb to get the crowd excited and put Paris ahead 7-0 just 80 seconds into the game. Paris (1-1) started off fast and never looked in the rearview mirrors, scoring 21 points in the first quarter en route to a 42-7 victory over Terrell on homecoming night.
“We talked all week about getting that bad taste out of our mouths and being together,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s never just the players — we’re together. We know we need to be united, go back to back to work and try to win each day. As a coaching staff, we really challenged ourselves, looked in the mirror and looked at things we needed to improve upon from that big game (Pleasant Grove). We still feel like we have an opportunity to have a great football team, but we have a lot of work ahead. I thought the players took on the challenge this week, and Terrell is a very athletic and talented team. We were able to jump on them early, and that helped.”
Paris was the aggressor from the get-go, using its bruising rushing attack and physical defense to wear down and demoralize Terrell through four quarters. Coming out of the gates strong was key in the victory.
“I think it was everything,” Paris senior offensive lineman Alex Tidwell said of the fast start. “It’s not only the linemen that are blocking, but the wing backs are blocking, too, so you have to give them credit on that. I think it was really good on our part to just come out and hit them in the mouth.”
The Tigers seemed unphased as they returned their first kickoff near midfield and were in business with a fresh set of downs with 10:32 left in the opening quarter. However, the dominant Paris defense stood tall as senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield blew up Terrell’s fourth down conversion attempt, which gave Paris the ball at its own 48 with 8:12 left.
A few plays later, junior running back Zy’kius Jackson punched it in from 2 yards out, and Luis Ibarra’s extra point was good to make it 14-0 Paris with 5:56 left. The Wildcats forced another Terrell three-and-out, and followed with another touchdown run from Jackson. The junior scored on an 11-yard run with 1:08 left to extend the lead to 21-0 after another pure point after attempt from Ibarra.
Terrell finally got on the board with 9:56 left in the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run from running back Dede George on 3rd-and-1. The Tigers cut the deficit to 21-7, and they forced Paris to turn the ball over on downs at the Tigers 36 with 7:12 remaining until intermission. Terrell began to put a drive together, but for the second week in a row, senior defensive back Jameon Mitchell came up with a big interception. He recorded his second interception in as many weeks at the Wildcat 32 yard line, putting Paris in business with 3:54 left.
Four plays later, Luke Hohenberger found Jackson in the flat on 3rd-and-1, and the electric running back took it to the house from 59 yards out. Jackson’s third of four touchdowns on the night pushed Paris’ lead to 28-7 with 2:56 left.
“We believe we have great players, we’re still working on getting a great plan for them, but we feel like we have a lot of them,” Hohenberger said. “He (Zy’kius Jackson) is a special young man, he had a great game last week — probably should have given him the ball a few more times and would have maybe been a different outcome. We feel very comfortable with all of our skill players, and I’m just excited that our offensive line is just continuing to get better each day in practice. I can see it. They’re really bought in, they’re studying the film and I think Zy’kius would be the first to tell you without them, he wouldn’t be able to do some of the things he’s done. He’s God-gifted, but hats off to the O-line tonight.”
The motivated Wildcats offensive line continued its dominant play as Jackson added his fourth score on the night — a 3-yard run with 8:22 to go in the third — to make it a 35-7 advantage.
“Last year, we felt like we got a tad bit dominated by La Vega,” Wildcats offensive lineman Leander Butler said. “We want to show people that we aren’t like that anymore — we’re better now.”
Paris’ defense shut Terrell out the entire second half, and back up running back Keshawn Wallace added the exclamation point with a 34-yard rushing touchdown with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter, putting Paris ahead 42-7, which held up as the final score.
Paris scored six touchdowns and had 457 yards of offense. Jackson led the charge with 11 carries for 69 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns along with a 59-yard touchdown reception. Luke Hohenberger impressed as he completed 6 of his 9 pass attempts for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had one carry for 10 yards. Senior running back Do’rian Williams added 6 carries for 60 yards and 2 receptions for 22 yards. Gray hauled in a 50-yard touchdown reception, while K.D. Washington recorded 71 yards on 9 touches.
Dykalen Douglas was a force with a team-high 11 tackles, while Dangerfield compiled 10 tackles. Tre McCarty was dominant on the defensive line for the second week in a row as he finished with 9 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and 1 sack, while fellow senior defensive end Zyrius Walters recorded 6 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and 1 sack. Satchel Swain added 8 tackles, while Jalen Gray made his presence known with 7 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss. Mitchell contributed with an interception and a tackle.
The Wildcats hit the road for their next contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at No. 6-ranked Gilmer of Class 4A, Division II.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Terrell: 0 7 0 0 7
Paris: 21 7 7 7 42
Terrell total yards: 166
Paris Grove total yards: 457
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 6-for-9, 169 yards
Paris rushing leaders: Z. Jackson, 11-69; D. Williams, 6-60; K. Washington, 8-53; J. Caldwell, 9-40
Paris receiving leaders: Z. Jackson, 1-59; B. Gray, 1-50; D. Williams, 2-22; K. Washington, 1-18
