From the opening tip-off, the Lady Eagles were thoroughly in control against the Bowie Lady Patriots on Friday night, winning 45-11.
Junior Daysha Stature and freshman CC Runels led the balanced scoring attack for the Lady Eagles, scoring 11 points apiece. Freshman Braylin Craig also added nine.
The Lady Eagles built their lead up through impressive defense. Bowie did not score its first point until there were 45 seconds left in the first quarter, when they managed to knock down a free throw. They didn’t score again until the end of the second quarter, when they hit another free throw. The Lady Pirates would not see their first goal until midway through the third quarter.
Throughout the game, the Lady Eagles utilized a balanced attack, scoring quickly in transition, but also in the halfcourt.
On one such transition basket in the second quarter, Stature received an outlet pass under the basket, and then made a good extra pass to Abi Shelby for an easy layup.
At the half, Detroit had amassed a 30-2 advantage. With such a large advantage that early, many of the starters played sparingly throughout the second half.
“”We got to rest a lot of the starters tonight, and a lot of the young girls came up and showed me what they haven’t showed me yet, which is a very bright future for Detroit girls basketball,” Coach Joseph Musgrove said.
Musgrove pointed to the offensive contributions of Runels and Craig, as well as strong defense from freshman Madison Gaddis, as encouraging signs from the younger players.
“Madison took two charges in a girls basketball game,” he said. “That’s not something you see a lot.”
Throughout the game, the Lady Pirates seemed unable to catch a break. In addition to efficient scoring and tenacious defense from Detroit, Bowie also committed a number of unforced errors, including multiple double-dribbles when there wasn’t a particularly high degree of defensive pressure applied.
The Lady Eagles will next be in action on Tuesday at Rivercrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.