ARLINGTON — The Seattle Mariners typically look to the long ball. On Thursday night against Texas, it was small ball that delivered big results.
Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly that scored Dee Gordon with the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth inning and Omar Narváez added an insurance run with an RBI single as the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Seattle entered the game tied for fourth place in the American League in home runs with 211.
Gordon led off the ninth with a single to right, stole second before Mallex Smith walked and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by J.P. Crawford. Nola’s fly out scored Gordon and Narváez’s single to shallow center scored Smith.
Matt Magill (4-1) allowed one base runner in the eighth and ninth innings.
José Leclerc (2-4) allowed both runs in the ninth inning on two singles and two walks. The Rangers lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Willie Calhoun homered in the first inning off the facing of the second deck in right field. Calhoun has hit five of Texas’ last nine home runs over 10 games. The Rangers’ offense is missing sluggers Joey Gallo, Hunter Pence and Nomar Mazara, all on the injured list.
Félix Hernández came away with his second straight no decision after missing more than three months with a lat strain. Hernández allowed all three runs on five hits and struck out three.
Hernández made his final start at Globe Life Park, where he leads all opposing pitchers in starts (28), innings (164) and strikeouts (133). The Mariners’ all-time leader in wins and strikeouts, the 33-year-old Hernández will be a free agent next season.
