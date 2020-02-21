It took some time for the Lady Wildcats to get a ball into the back of the net Tuesday night at Wildcat Stadium even though the ladies spent most of the half in Pittsburg territory.
After numerous saves by a busy Lady Pirates goalkeeper, Paris scored its first point with a minute and a half left in the first period.
The Lady Wildcats returned for the second period to add four more scores and shut out Pittsburg 5-0 for the second time this year in district play.
“The girls fought hard the entire 80 minutes they were out there,” head coach Haley Jetton said after the game. “We moved the ball well, and they played together as a team.”
Paris goalkeeper Grace Woodby saw little action during the match as defenders kept the ball on the other end of the field. The Lady Pirates attempted high and wide shots from outside the box but never penetrated the Lady Wildcat defense.
Junior midfielder Ashlyn Callihan struck first for Paris late with a minute and a half left in the first period. In the second half, sophomore forward Eva Vogt scored nine minutes into the period. Then, sophomore forward Ashley McGuire scored two in a row roughly seven minutes apart followed by the final goal by sophomore midfielder Macey McAmis with eight minutes left on the clock.
With an overall record of 5-7-5 and a 2-1 district record, the Lady Wildcats face North Lamar on Friday in a cross-town shootout at R.L. Maddox Stadium. Junior varsity kicks off at 5:15 p.m. followed by varsity at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.