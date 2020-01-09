CLARKSVILLE — In a Tuesday evening ballgame that had been moved from Sam Rayburn High School to Clarksville High, a furious rally from the Clarksville Lady Tigers fell short in the fourth quarter as the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Tigers 43-39 to improve to an 11-5 season record.
The victory arrived one game prior to Sam Rayburn’s district opener.
The Lady Tigers 9-13 overall, are already involved in district play as coach LaTisha Hearne’s team will resume league competition on Friday at Linden-Kildare with a perfect 3-0 district mark.
The Lady Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing Sam Rayburn by a 12 points at 36-24, but behind the hot shooting of Makaiya Owens, Clarksville took a 39-38 lead when Owens hammered in her third 3-pointer of the quarter with 3:16 remaining in the game.
However, although the Lady Tigers had opportunities down the stretch, Clarksville failed to score another point as the Lady Rebels canned the final five points of the game.
Three critical areas helped lead to the Lady Tigers losing the game. First, Clarksville committed an alarming number of turnovers. Secondly, only six total fouls were charged during the entire game against Sam Rayburn, while the Lady Tigers were whistled on 15 occasions. Third, Clarksville had just eight free throw attempts in the game, while connecting on only two, while the Lady Rebels were true with 13 of 20 shots from the foul line.
The game was extremely tight, especially during the opening minutes. Clarksville all-state guard LaQuesha Clark recorded the first bucket of the game on a drive into the lane while being fouled, and Clarksville eventually moved to a 4-2 lead when Owens nailed a jumper with 5:54 left in the initial frame.
However, Owens would not score again until the final stanza in which she contributed nine points to finish with a game-high 11 points. The teams traded buckets in the first quarter until the Lady Rebels took a 7-6 lead, when Madison Braley nailed a jumper. Sam Rayburn would lead 10-7 at the end of the first, and would maintain an advantage until Owens outburst in the final period.
The advantage grew to 15-7 with with 6:31 remaining in the first half, but the Lady Tigers closed the gap to 15-13 when Ashley Rosser scored on the break with 5:12 remaining in the second period. A 3-pointer from Rosser in the corner at the 3:15 mark moved the Lady Tigers to within 17-16 before Sam Rayburn ended the half leading 21-16.
With 3:02 left in period three, Sam Rayburn increased the advantage to 30-18. Clarksville baskets from Rosser and Madison Gill closed the margin to 30-22 before the Lady Rebels ended the frame with a 6-2 run.
The final period was the lone quarter in which Clarksville reached double digit scoring as Hearne’s team canned 15 points. Ironically, that was the lone period in which Sam Rayburn did not reach double digits in scoring as the Lady Rebels produced just seven points in the quarter.
Clark and Rosser had 9 points each for the Lady Tigers, while Gill contributed 8. Addyson Nichols led the Lady Rebels with 9 points, while Natalie Nichols and Kaylen Cockrill contributed 8 points each.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Sam Rayburn: 10 11 15 7 43
Clarksville: 7 9 8 15 39
Sam Rayburn scorers: A. Nichols, 9; Cockrill, 8; N. Nichols, 8; Chaffin, 7; Hall, 7; Braley, 4
Clarksville scorers: M. Owens, 11; L. Clark, 9; A. Rosser, 9; M. Gill, 8; T. Rosser, 2
Sam Rayburn 3PFGM: Chaffin, 1; N. Nichols, 1
Clarksville 3PFGM: M. Owens, 3; A. Rosser, 1
Sam Rayburn FT: 13-for-20
Clarksville FT: 2-for-8
