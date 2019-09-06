The Red River Valley football season moves into its second week of regular season action with exciting games on tap at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Two local schools are hosting their homecoming games. The No. 7-ranked Paris Wildcats, coming off a close loss at top-ranked Pleasant Grove, are one of the teams with a homecoming game. The Wildcats, who rushed for more than 230 yards a week ago, look to rebound against Terrell at Wildcat Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots are looking to rebound from a home opening loss to DeKalb. The Patriots, who lost 35-0, hope to turn their fortunes around against visiting Tom Bean for a hopeful homecoming win.
The North Lamar Panthers are also in action as they hope to get on track against Mt. Pleasant. The Panthers hit the road to take on the Tigers, while the Chisum Mustangs try to defend their home field against visiting Lone Oak.
The Cooper Bulldogs and Rivercrest Rebels face off in an intriguing matchup at The Swamp. The Rebels and Bulldogs are both coming off convincing wins to open the season and the high-octane offensive teams meet for the first time since 2017.
Honey Grove will also take the field coming off a 38-30 win at Bells as the Warriors venture away from home again to take on Whitewright, who defeated Clarksville 21-20 in the opening week.
Meanwhile, Clarksville aims to put its loss behind and tries for a win on its home field against Linden-Kildare. The Detroit Eagles go for their first win of the season after dropping its opener at Trenton. Detroit has its home opener against Como-Pickton, while the Hugo Buffaloes season starts tonight. Hugo hits the road to compete against Kingston at 7 p.m. tonight.
