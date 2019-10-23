PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Lady Patriots played at home for the final time on senior night against district rival Chisum. Emotions were high at the beginning as the reality seemed to sink in for Prairiland’s five seniors, Baylor Sessums, Madison Clark, Brook Tuck, Trynity Chapman and Audrey Gray.
“I have a really great group of seniors, and all five add their own flare to the team,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “They’ve been a huge asset to this program, and they have done a lot of things this program hasn’t done as a team in several years. We just hope to continue this success, get this last win, hopefully finish on top and make a deep run.”
After a slow start to the first set, the Lady Patriots, led by their seniors, were able to get into gear.
Prairiland held just a 14-13 lead in the first set, but ended things on an 11-2 run en route to a sweep over Chisum by a final score of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14.
“I think Chisum hung with us since it was senior night and the emotions were high at the start,” Chapman said. “However, I’m glad we were able to regroup and pull off the win.”
Leading by one point at 14-13, Clark ended a long rally between Prairiland and Chisum with a kill off the assist from Sessums to push the lead to 15-13. After that, junior middle blocker T.J. Folse added a kill to make it 16-13. An ace from Sessums stretched the advantage to 17-13, and forced Chisum to call timeout. However, despite hanging close in the first set, Chisum couldn’t stop the bleeding of Prairiland’s run as the home team ended the match on an 8-2 run, even after another timeout for Chisum facing a 21-14 deficit.
“We play in spurts and then let a mistake roll into five or 10 more points before we regroup, get back in system and play,” Lady Mustangs head volleyball coach Laura Nickerson said. “We’ve got to learn to let that mistake go and earn the next point, which has been our Achilles’ heel all year.”
Prairiland jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set to force a Chisum timeout, and the Lady Mustangs responded well, using a 4-0 run to make it 7-5. However, the Lady Patriots went on an 8-1 scoring run to open up a 15-6 lead. Chisum called timeout again. A kill from Lady Mustangs junior middle blocker Chloe Prestridge got Chisum as close as 17-7, but Prairiland shut the door on a Chisum comeback attempt with a 25-13 win in the second set.
Chisum kept it closer in the third set, trailing by 19-12 after another kill from Prestridge, but Clark’s kill ended the match and capped off a decisive 6-2 run to end it in Pattonville.
Since dropping their opening district match at Commerce in five sets, the Lady Pats have had an extra fuel to their drive. Since the loss, Prairiland has won six matches in a row without dropping a single set.
“Our first district loss to Commerce really woke us up and brought us to life,” Tuck said. “We haven’t dropped a set to another team since then — I think we are peaking as a team.”
“We’ve done a really job of staying after it since the first Commerce game,” Vanderburg said. “It’s hard to start out district with a tough five-set loss, especially when you expect to win. We’ve done a really good job of turning that around, and we haven’t looked back since then.”
Sessums led the charge with 16 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs and 3 aces, while Clark had 6 kills, 23 assists, 7 digs and 1 ace. Chapman led the team with a team-high 10 digs, while Tuck recorded 1 kill, 5 digs, 1 block and 1 ace. Gray registered 2 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces. Folse totaled 10 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace, while Reese Parris compiled 4 kills. Abi Farmer had 1 kill and 2 digs, while Ali Sessums added 3 digs.
Prestridge led Chisum in the loss with 7 kills and 3 blocks, while Lexie Brown finished with 3 kills and 13 digs. Kelsea Ball tallied 9 assists and 7 digs, while Landrey Howard ended the night with 13 digs. Arial Roberts collected 6 digs, while Emmy Williams recorded 3 kills and 2 blocks. Bailee Dawes chipped in with 7 assists, while Zoe England and Kaci Williams finished with 2 kills and 1 kill, respectively.
The Lady Mustangs are still in the playoff picture, and Nickerson wants to see her team make adjustments heading into its final two district games.
“Our serve-receive was not very good. We have to improve with that to better run our offense,” Nickerson said. “We have hitters who can hit the ball well, but we just need to give them those opportunities. We blocked well against Prairiland, and we need to do that well against both Chapel Hill and Commerce.”
The Lady Patriots will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Vernon, while the Lady Mustangs look to regroup at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Commerce.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 15 13 14 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 7; L. Brown, 3; E. Williams, 3; Z. England, 2; K. Williams, 1
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 16; T. Folse, 10; M. Clark, 6; R. Parris, 4; A. Gray, 2; B. Tuck, 1; A. Farmer, 1
Chisum dig leaders: L. Brown, 13; L. Howard, 13; K. Ball, 7; A. Roberts, 6
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 10; B. Sessums, 7; M. Clark, 7; B. Tuck, 5; A. Gray, 4; T. Folse, 3; A. Sessums, 3; A. Farmer, 2
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 9; B. Dawes, 7
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 23; B. Sessums, 14
Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 3; E. Williams, 2
Prairiland blocks: T. Folse, 3; B. Tuck, 1
Chisum service aces: N/A
Prairiland service aces: A. Gray, 3; B. Sessums, 3; M. Clark, 1; T. Folse, 1; B. Tuck, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.