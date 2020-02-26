SULPHUR SPRINGS — They say that the best offense is a good defense, and that adage was true for the Paris Wildcats on Tuesday, as the team was able to find great success converting defensive pressure into easy points of their own en route to a dominating 67-40 win over Cumberland Academy.
The defensive pressure started early, with several first quarter buckets coming on the tail end of steals, including a thunderous dunk by senior Trae Johnson following a steal by senior Trevon Dennis, which sent the Wildcats faithful into an uproar.
“Defensively, we started the game putting pressure on the ball the way we needed to,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “We were able to get steals and get out into transition, and we also challenged most of their shots.”
Paris was able to build 20-8 lead in the opening quarter, led by Johnson, who had eight points and Dennis, who scored five.
The second quarter was more tightly contested. The Wildcats continued to apply strong defensive pressure, preventing the Cumberland Knights from getting good looks. However, Paris also had a harder time scoring.
Despite grabbing a dominating amount of offensive rebounds, the team had difficulty converting those boards into second chance points.
“We were really rebounding on both ends of the floor, but it seemed like we kept missing easy putbacks on the offensive end,” Steed said. “We must’ve missed 10 one or two-foot shots. We could’ve extended the lead a lot more than we did.”
The Wildcats got a big boost off the bench in the second quarter, as sophomore forward Braylon Mickens scored six of the team’s 10 points in the quarter.
At the end of the half, Paris had extended its lead to 14, and enjoyed a 30-16 advantage.
Paris opened the third quarter with an explosive start, again behind the strength of their defense. The first points of the quarter were scored on a breakaway layup by senior Jameon Mitchell off of an impressive steal, and then, seconds later, Johnson threw down a thunderous, two-handed dunk off a steal of his own.
“We’re a defensive-minded team, that’s how we look to get our points,” Johnson said. “We really work on defense at practice. You know Coach Steed, he loves defense. I do too, and really, the whole team does.”
The lead first reached 20 when sophomore Jaelyn Lee scored on a back-door cut roughly two minutes into the third stanza. Johnson had four points in the quarter, while Lee and Dennis each contributed three points, and the Wildcats were able to go into the fourth quarter up 18.
“When we play fast, no one can keep up with us,” Mitchell said.
The Wildcats did not take their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. The team found success pounding the ball into the paint, with Mitchell, Johnson, Mickens and senior Gavyn Hollje finding success in the post. When all was said and done, the Wildcats had a 27-point victory to show for their efforts.
Johnson led the team with 16 points, and Dennis had 15. Mickens scored 10, Mitchell had nine, Lee scored seven, Hollje had four, and Garius Savage, Ben Lassiter and Troy Jones all contributed two points.
“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time, stay positive and make it to state,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a really good chance and this is how it starts.”
