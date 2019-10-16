Paris High School volleyball
Paris sophomore setter Lilly Lewis (11) sets the ball to one of her teammates against Pleasant Grove.

 Joe Watson / The Paris News

The No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats swept Pittsburg by a final score of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-7. Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell to James Bowie again in five sets. The final score was 

The Lady ’Cats and Lady Rebels will both play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Paris will play at home against North Lamar, while Rivercrest hosts Detroit.

 

Paris breezes past Pittsburg

 

           S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3

Pittsburg: 8 17 7 N/A N/A 0

Pittsburg statistics unavailable

Paris kill leaders: H. Gibbons, 7; G. Woodby, 7; P. Chapman, 6; L. Lewis, 5; M. McAmis, 5; T. Weatherford, 4

Paris dig leaders: G. Woodby, 5; S. Coursey, 4; M. McAmis, 4; R. Bills, 3; L. Lewis, 3; B. Hill, 3; T. Weatherford, 2; P. Chapman, 1

Paris assist leaders: L. Lewis, 15; T. Weatherford, 15

Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 3; L. Lewis, 2; P. Chapman, 1; G. Woodby, 1

Paris service aces: G. Woodby, 4; M. McAmis, 2

 

 

James Bowie takes down Rivercrest in 5 sets

 

                      S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F

James Bowie: 19 21 25 25 15 3

Rivercrest: 25 25 18 22 12 2

James Bowie statistics unavailable

Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Walton, 12; M. Alford, 7; K. Mankins, 7; L. Anschutz, 2

Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 18; L. Rushing, 18; M. Walton, 12; R. Huddleston, 10; M. Alford, 7; L. Huddleston, 5; K. Mankins, 4; K. Franks, 2

Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 23

Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1; K. Franks, 1; K. Mankins, 1; L. Rushing, 1

Rivercrest service aces: L. Huddleston, 6; M. Lichtenwalter, 5; L. Rushing, 5

Geoff Heppes is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or at geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.

