The No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats swept Pittsburg by a final score of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-7. Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell to James Bowie again in five sets. The final score was
The Lady ’Cats and Lady Rebels will both play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Paris will play at home against North Lamar, while Rivercrest hosts Detroit.
Paris breezes past Pittsburg
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Pittsburg: 8 17 7 N/A N/A 0
Pittsburg statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: H. Gibbons, 7; G. Woodby, 7; P. Chapman, 6; L. Lewis, 5; M. McAmis, 5; T. Weatherford, 4
Paris dig leaders: G. Woodby, 5; S. Coursey, 4; M. McAmis, 4; R. Bills, 3; L. Lewis, 3; B. Hill, 3; T. Weatherford, 2; P. Chapman, 1
Paris assist leaders: L. Lewis, 15; T. Weatherford, 15
Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 3; L. Lewis, 2; P. Chapman, 1; G. Woodby, 1
Paris service aces: G. Woodby, 4; M. McAmis, 2
James Bowie takes down Rivercrest in 5 sets
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
James Bowie: 19 21 25 25 15 3
Rivercrest: 25 25 18 22 12 2
James Bowie statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Walton, 12; M. Alford, 7; K. Mankins, 7; L. Anschutz, 2
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 18; L. Rushing, 18; M. Walton, 12; R. Huddleston, 10; M. Alford, 7; L. Huddleston, 5; K. Mankins, 4; K. Franks, 2
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 23
Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1; K. Franks, 1; K. Mankins, 1; L. Rushing, 1
Rivercrest service aces: L. Huddleston, 6; M. Lichtenwalter, 5; L. Rushing, 5
