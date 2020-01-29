The first time the North Lamar Pantherettes played Pleasant Grove, the team walked away losing by more than 60. On Tuesday, they were determined to not let that happen again. Although they eventually lost the game 58–50, North Lamar fought until the end and made the Lady Hawks work for the victory.
The game didn’t start out promisingly for the Pantherettes as they quickly found themselves down 8–0 to start the game. Pleasant Grove used a full court press to try and disrupt the North Lamar offense. The turnovers were turned into quick and easy baskets on the other end of the court. It wasn’t until Maddie Walters made a layup three minutes into the game that North Lamar finally got on the scoreboard.
After that initial onslaught, North Lamar attacked the press by passing the ball around and getting everyone involved. Five different players scored in the first quarter for the Pantherettes.
“The girls went out tonight with a lot more confidence,” coach Taqoya Monds said after the game when asked about the difference from the first game with Pleasant Grove. “Our defensive intensity has gotten a lot better. I feel like that made a big difference in the outcome of the game.”
North Lamar matched the Lady Hawks point for point for the rest of the first half and they trailed by seven going into the break.
Coming out of the third quarter, North Lamar turned up the intensity as they outscored Pleasant Grove 7–2 in the first three minutes of the half. Trailing by two, the Pantherettes took a three point shot for the lead. The ball was wide of the goal and Pleasant Grove took advantage as they closed the quarter on a 10–0 run to take an 11 point lead into the fourth.
North Lamar would not go away though. They closed the gap to four midway through the fourth quarter but that’s as close as they would come. The Lady Hawks walked away with the victory.
“Even though it was a loss, today was a momentum builder,” Monds said. “We wanted to make significant improvements [from the last time we played] so that we go into Friday and the next game on a higher level than we’ve been playing at.”
Mylee Nottingham led the Pantherettes in scoring with 19 points. Hutton Pointer finished with 11 while Maddie Walters added nine. Cydnee Malone and Emma Fowler each had four points while Erica King added a three pointer for North Lamar. The Pantherettes will be at Paris High on Friday night.
Not to be outdone, the boys game proved to be another nailbiter, as Pleasant Grove escaped with a 58–56 victory over North Lamar. Despite being outsized by the Hawks, North Lamar had a chance to win it at the end but a three-point attempt from near half court by Christian Scott was no good.
Pleasant Grove jumped out early on North Lamar as they took advantage of the size down low. Leading 19–11 headed to the second quarter, it looked as if Pleasant Grove might run away with the game. North Lamar had different ideas, though, Led by Scott’s nine points in the quarter, North Lamar outscored Pleasant Grove 20–14 and trailed by two going into the half.
The two teams matched each other point for point in the second half with neither team gaining more than a four point advantage.
Scott led the way for North Lamar with 22 points. Addison Clark had seven while Jackson Nottingham finished with eight. Trent Nickerson chipped in four points. Jaydon Hay added five. Mason Cole went for six while James Odie and Coreion Jeffrey had two points each. North Lamar will be at Paris on Saturday afternoon.
