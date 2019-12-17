BOGATA — The Rivercrest Rebels upended Mt. Vernon for the second time in their home tournament, this time for the championship title by a final score of 41-26.
The Rebels defeated the Tigers 65-45 the first time around in pool play, but this game was different as Rivercrest used a strong defensive performance instead of an offensive outburst to claim the championship.
“Defense wins championships, and our team has played excellent defense overall,” Rivercrest junior Zachariah Lane said. “Defense is something we’ve worked on, rebounding is something we’ve worked on. Defense is very important to us, and we know if we play good defense, it will convert to points.”
“They did a good job today,” Rebels head basketball coach Quincy English said. “We knew it would be tougher, and I told the kids it would be a different game with a different defensive look and a slower pace. I’m glad we were still able to win in a different way. We held them to under 30 points defensively, which is good.”
Rivercrest held a 20-17 lead at the half, and Mt. Vernon scored the first bucket of the second half to cut the deficit to 20-19. However, the Rebels used a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 30-19, which was capped off by a layup from sophomore post Darrion Ricks with 2:11 left in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, senior Devon Womack stole the ball from a Mt. Vernon player and scored on the other end, then junior Bradyn English followed suit with the same play and result with 6:20 left in regulation to push the lead to 34-22. The Rebels used their defense to limit Mt. Vernon the entire game and, when they did score, Rivercrest countered well with timely buckets.
“The kids have been doing a good job this year,” Quincy English said. “I have emphasized defense a lot more than in years past along with doing things a little differently overall. If we play good defense, I let them have a little freedom on offense. In order to have freedom on offense and go out there and shoot some shots, we need to be able to stop people. The kids have bought into that and have done a good job.”
Bradyn English scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Rebels, while Womack scored 7 points and Lane had 6 points.
The Rebels (10-1) will take the court again at 6:30 tonight at DeKalb.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mt. Vernon: 7 10 5 4 26
Rivercrest: 10 10 10 11 41
Mt. Vernon scorers: J. Floyd, 11; C. Wagner, 7; N. Lacy, 6; M. Lowery, 2
Rivercrest scorers: B. English, 13; D. Womack, 7; Z. Lane, 6; K. English, 4; B. Wilhite, 4; S. Crabtree, 3; D. Davidson, 2; D. Ricks, 2
Mt. Vernon FGM: J. Floyd, 5; N. Lacy, 3; C. Wagner, 3; M. Lowery, 1
Rivercrest FGM: B. English, 5; Z. Lane, 2; B. Wilhite, 2; D. Womack, 2; S. Crabtree, 1; K. English, 1; D. Ricks, 1
Mt. Vernon 3PFGM: J. Floyd, 1
Rivercrest 3PFGM: S. Crabtree, 1; B. English, 1; K. English, 1
Mt. Vernon FT: 1-for-1; C. Wagner, 1-1
Rivercrest FT: 10-for-14; D. Womack, 3-4; D. Davidson, 2-2; Z. Lane, 2-2; B. English, 2-4; K. English, 1-2
-
Detroit clips Como for third
The Detroit Eagles took on third place in the Rivercrest Tournament with a thrilling 50-47 come-from-behind win against Como-Pickton.
The Eagles (9-4) beat Como-Pickton for the second time in the tournament, but had to play from behind for most of the game to do so.
Detroit trailed 35-26 late in the third, but a 3-pointer from junior guard Hunter Crutchfield was pure with 41 seconds to go in the frame to cut it to 35-29. After that, senior Joel Hinson stole the ball from Como-Picktom, drew a foul and made one free throw with 12 seconds left to make it 35-30, then sophomore guard Claude Scales put back Hinson’s second miss before the buzzer to cut it to 35-32.
Detroit fell behind 43-36 in the fourth quarter, but a lightning quick 7-0 Detroit run capped by a banked in 3-pointer from Crutchfield with 3:31 left in regulation tied the game at 43-all. From there, Detroit closed the contest on a 7-4 run to pull out the victory.
Crutchfield scored a team-high 15 points to lead Detroit, while Hinson added 12 points. Cody Golightly chipped in with 6 points, and Brayden Greer had 5 points.
Detroit plays again at 7:30 tonight at home vs. Honey Grove.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Como-Pickton: 14 10 11 12 47
Detroit: 10 8 14 18 50
Como-Pickton scorers: Miller, 12; Palacios, 12; Meija, 9; Ray, 6; T. Rutledge, 4; Thomas, 4
Detroit scorers: H. Crutchfield, 15; J. Hinson, 12; C. Golightly, 6; B. Greer, 5; T. Gibson, 4; K. Carson, 4; C. Scales, 2
Como-Pickton FGM: Miller, 5; Meija, 3; Palacios, 3; Ray, 2; T. Rutledge, 2; Thomas, 2
Detroit FGM: H. Crutchfield, 6; J. Hinson, 4; T. Gibson, 2; C. Golightly, 2; B. Greer, 1; C. Scales, 1
Como-Pickton 3PFGM: Meija, 1; Palacios, 1
Detroit 3PFGM: H. Crutchfield, 3; C. Golightly, 2; J. Hinson, 1
Como-Pickton FT: 11-for-18; Palacios, 5-7; Meija, 2-2; Miller, 2-2; Ray, 2-2; Thomas, 0-5
Detroit FT: 10-for-21; B. Greer, 3-4; J. Hinson, 3-6; K. Carson, 2-2; T. Gibson, 2-2; C. Scales, 0-2; D. Storey, 0-2; C. Golightly, 0-3
-
Paris wins New Boston Tourney
By Bruce E. Williams
NEW BOSTON — In a game at the New Boston Gunslinger Basketball Tournament on Friday night, that had been anticipated to be a showdown battle of state ranked teams, it was the Paris Wildcats that brought their A game to the table as coach Billy Mack Steed’s team dominated Clarksville coach Willie Coulter’s Blue Tigers in an overpowering 85-50 win.
With the victory, Paris moved to a perfect 3-0 in the event, and that set the stage for a championship contest against Dewaski Davis’ district rival Liberty-Eylau Leopards on Saturday night. However, the Leopards coach declined to compete in the title contest according to tournament officials.
After Paris jumped out to a 6-0 advantage to open the game, the contest remained close during the first quarter with Paris holding a 20-18 lead to end the period. But what was to follow, was in a word-shocking. A corner 3-pointer from Clarksville’s Jalen Scott with 7:45 left in the second quarter gave the Blue Tigers a 21-20 advantage, and with the momentum appearing to continue to swing in the Tigers favor. But Steeds team charged back, using a 23-0 run to take a 43-21 lead when Gavyn Hollje scored on a put back with 1:43 remaining in the first half. With a display of fast break points, including slam dunks and 3-pointers, the ’Cats moved to the dressing room with a 49-27 advantage.
Clarksville, had produced an alarming number of 3-point field goals thus far this season, and made six in the game, but Coulter’s team struggled, and shot a very low percentage from long range. Paris knocked down nine 3-pointers in the game.
With 5:31 remaining in the third quarter, the Blue Tigers cut the deficit to 53-36 when senior guard Quay Scales nailed a free throw, but the Cats used a team effort to enter the final period leading 70-41.
Four Paris players reached double figure scoring in the game with Hollje leading the way with 17 points, while Trevon Dennis and Zy’kius Jackson added 13 each and Jameon Mitchell contributed 10 points.
For Clarksville, Scott led three players who scored in double figure with 17 points, while Scales and Rose canned 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Tigers, who slip to 6-3.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 18 9 14 9 50
Paris: 20 29 21 15 85
Clarksville scorers: J. Scott, 17; Q. Scales, 11; T. Rose, 10; D. Owens, 6
Paris scorers: G. Hollje, 17; T. Dennis, 13; Z. Jackson, 13; J. Mitchell, 10; B. Gray, 8; J. Lee, 7; K. Washington, 5; T. Jones, 4; Lassiter, 2
Clarksville 3PFGM: Q. Scales, 3; J. Scott, 3
Paris 3PFGM: T. Dennis, 3; G. Hollje, 3; B. Gray, 2; Z. Jackson, 1
Clarksville FT: 4-for-7
Paris FT: 6-for-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.