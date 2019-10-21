COOPER — The Cooper Bulldogs came off a 20-6 defeat in a battle at Blue Ridge, returning home to face Whitewright. Looking to bounce back, Whitewright surprised Cooper early, and withstood a strong third quarter from the Bulldogs to hand Cooper its second loss in a row by a final score of 28-13.
The Bulldogs were down 14-0 at halftime, but benefitted from two touchdowns from junior Jayden Limbaugh to cut the deficit to 21-13 going into the fourth quarter. Limbaugh ran for a score and threw a 61-yard bomb to cut the deficit to single digits.
However, Whitewright remained consistent with its offensive production in the game, scoring one touchdown in each quarter, holding up on defense and delivering the final blow with a trip to the end zone in the fourth quarter to help decide the 15-point win.
Limbaugh highlighted the Cooper offense with 2 touchdowns and 169 total yards of offense.
Senior linebacker Robert Breeden led the defensive effort with 8 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss, while Chris Jones recorded 6 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss. Landen Houchins also contributed with 5 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss.
The Bulldogs will have their bye week, then try to get back in the win column at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Leonard.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Whitewright: 7 7 7 7 28
Cooper: 0 0 1 3 0 13
Whitewright total yards not available
Cooper total yards: 259
Cooper passing leaders: J. Limbaugh, 1-for-1, 61 yards
Cooper rushing leaders: J. Limbaugh, 19-108
Cooper receiving leaders: N/A
