SIMMS — The Detroit Eagles performed well on offense, and senior running back Joel Hinson scored a go-ahead rushing touchdown with fewer than two minutes to go in regulation to lift the Eagles past James Bowie by a final score of 40-36.
Detroit (4-3, 2-0) faced a 36-28 deficit more than halfway through the fourth quarter, but was able to score twice in the final five minutes to pull out the comeback win to remain perfect in district play.
Freshman quarterback Cloedus Scales got the scoring started early for Detroit as he completed a pass to junior wideout Hunter Crutchfield to get the Eagles ahead early and on the board first at 6-0.
The teams traded blows throughout the contest until Detroit had the last laugh with Hinson’s late score.
Hinson recorded 273 rushing yards on 19 totes and scored twice, while Scales passed for 86 yards and ran for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries. Crutchfield hauled in 2 passes for 39 yards and a score, while Kody Golightly caught 2 passes for 33 yards. Lawton Buchanan contributed 38 rushing yards on 2 carries.
Claude Scales had a team-high 16 tackles to anchor the defense, while Buchanan had 10 tackles. Crutchfield and Golightly each added 9 stops, while Cody McCoin totaled 8 take downs.
The Eagles clash with the Clarksville Blue Tigers next. Both teams own 2-0 records in district play. The Eagles will host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: 14 6 8 12 40
Bowie: 6 16 0 14 36
Detroit total yards: 547
James Bowie total yards not available
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 5-for-7, 86 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 19-273; C. Scales, 8-32; L. Buchanan, 2-38; Cla. Scales, 1-18
Detroit receiving leaders: H. Crutchfield, 2-39; K. Golightly, 2-33; Cla. Scales, 1-14
