North Lamar goalie Hudson Jones took a seat on the wet and muddy pitch Tuesday evening at R.L. Maddox Stadium while watching the action on Liberty-Eylau’s side of the field. Then he took a knee. Then he swung his arms as the temperature dipped into the mid-40s. There just wasn’t much for Jones to do as the Panthers dominated the Leopards on their way to a 9-1 win, and head soccer coach John Rea didn’t mind that at all.
What he did mind was the sloppy first half play, even though the Panthers entered the second half with a 2-0 lead. The problem? The same issue that plagued them Friday in their shutout loss to the Pittsburg Pirates — a lack of communication. That, combined with hastily taken shots that went high or wide, opened opportunities for Liberty-Eylau and left Rea feeling frustrated along the sideline. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Leopards couldn’t break through the home team’s solid defense.
“I feel like we need to do a better job at coming out and asserting ourselves and asserting the way we want to play,” Rea said. “We had a big talk at halftime, and the guys came out much stronger in the second half.”
Nearly 13 minutes passed before North Lamar struck first blood, and although Liberty-Eylau had a chance to tie it up 18 minutes later, the shot went wide as Jones rushed to block. Panthers freshman forward Aden Quezada also shot wide a minute and a half later, but he made up for it two minutes later by punting the ball past the Leopards’ goalie, who was scrambling to recover after blocking a shot just seconds before.
Quezada added another goal in the second before a collision sent him off the field with an injured ankle. With just more than 13 minutes left in the game, Quezada made a mad dash to retrieve a pass with two Leopards hot on his trail. The Leopards goalie dived for the ball right under their feet, sending Quezada and one Leopard into the air as they collided.
“That’s his third time injuring the same ankle this year,” Rea said after the match. “He’s a freshman; he’s 14. He’s a great player, and man, we love it when he’s on the field. He’s just had trouble staying healthy.”
Quezada limped off the field with the help of Rea and a fellow Panther. After the game, the coach said Quezada was able to put some pressure on his ankle, leaving hope the injury was a mild sprain.
The Leopards had entered the second half with renewed spirit, at least for a few minutes. Just two minutes in, Liberty-Eylau snuck their one and only goal past Jones — and North Lamar was not having it. Thirty one seconds is all it took for the Panthers to respond, and they did it again two minutes later. They never let up.
Other Panthers finding the back of the net Tuesday included senior forward Pablo Peralta, junior midfielder Paulo Venegas and junior forward Chance Henderson. By the time the game entered its final three minutes, North Lamar had secured the 9-1 lead.
“Communication has been a big deal,” Rea said. “Talking and letting each other know exactly what to do, not just screaming names, but actually communicating. … We were better at that today.”
With the win, the Panthers district record improves to 3-1. They’ll look to hand the Paris Wildcats their first district loss at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Paris High School.
