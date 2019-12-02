BOGATA — The Rivercrest Lady Rebels hosted their annual Holiday Classic Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, finishing their four-game slate with a 2-2 record.
The Lady Rebels (3-5) defeated Como-Pickton 42-35 and fell to Paul Pewitt 53-29 on Monday. Rivercrest topped DeKalb 23-18 and lost 55-15 to Chisum on Tuesday. Lady Mustangs senior Sarah Hunt led Chisum with a game-high 28 points in the win.
Farrah Savage led the Lady Rebels with 31 points, 37 rebounds, 7 assists, 10 steals and 3 blocks over the four-game stretch, while Tootie Rosser added 23 points, 19 rebounds, 9 steals and 3 assists over four games. Madi Licthenwalter also chipped in with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 6 steals, while Lexi Rushing poured in 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Lady Rebels will take the court again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against CHESS.
