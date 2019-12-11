The North Lamar Pantherettes avenged an early 40-37 loss to Clarksville with an impressive 45-28 victory over the Lady Tigers
The Pantherettes came out of the gates strong in their home gym, outscoring Clarksville 15-1 in the opening quarter behind five early points from freshman guard Maddie Walters and four points from sophomore post Hutton Pointer.
The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 20-14 at the half, but North Lamar regained control of the game with a 13-7 advantage in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead. The Pantherettes kept Clarksville at bay in the fourth to claim the 17-point win.
Walters led the Pantherettes with 12 points, while Emma Fowler and Mylee Nottingham each recorded 9 points. Pointer added 8 points for North Lamar.
Makiyah Owens led Clarksville with 10 points, while Madison Gill scored 6 points.
The Pantherettes will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Quinlan Ford, while the Lady Tigers look to bounce back at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bells.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 1 13 7 7 28
North Lamar: 15 5 13 12 45
Clarksville scorers: M. Owens, 10; M. Gill, 6; T. Rosser, 4; K. Bradley, 3; A. Cherry, 3; D. Jackson, 2
North Lamar scorers: M. Walters, 12; E. Fowler, 9; M. Nottingham, 9; H. Pointer, 8; E. King, 4; S. Hill, 1; C. Malone, 1; H. Titlow, 1
Clarksville FGM: M. Owens, 4; T. Rosser, 2; K. Bradley, 1; A. Cherry, 1; M. Gill, 1; D. Jackson, 1
North Lamar FGM: M. Walters, 5; E. Fowler, 4; M. Nottingham, 4; H. Pointer, 4; E. King, 1
Clarksville 3PFGM: M. Owens, 2; A. Cherry, 1
North Lamar 3PFGM: E. Fowler, 1
Clarksville FT: 5-for-10; M. Gill, 4-6; K. Bradley, 1-2; T. Rosser, 0-2
North Lamar FT: 8-for-20; E. King, 2-2; M. Walters, 2-5; S. Hill, 1-2; M. Nottingham, 1-2; C. Malone, 1-4; H. Titlow, 1-5
-
Blue Tigers take down Leonard
By Bruce E. Williams
Although the Clarksville Blue Tigers made some mistakes in their game at Leonard on Tuesday night, their 56-40 victory over the host Tigers that pushed Coach Willie Coulter’s class 2A, No. 8-ranked ranked team to a 4-2 season record, was certainly impressive. Clarksville took the lead for good at 8-6 when senior point guard Quay Scales delivered the first of his three 3-point field goals with 6:02 left in the opening period. The Blue Tigers then shut down all threats from Leonard during the remainder of the game.
The Tigers once again found the range from 3-point land, delivering seven, with Jalen Scott, who scored a game high 23 points adding two, while Tra’Derrian Rose produced one as did Da’Quavian Griffin. Leonard responded with five 3’s, with Jaylen Duncan knocking down four, and leading his team in scoring with 18 points. He was the lone Leonard player to reach double figures. Rose and Scales had 11 and 10 points respectively for Coulter’s team.
The Tigers were able to run the floor well during the four quarters of action against their taller opponent. When Scales gave the team the lead in the first, that triggered a 14-5 Clarksville run to close the frame with the Blue Tigers leading 20-11.
Rose nailed a bank shot to open scoring in the second quarter, as Clarksville increased the advantage to 22-11,but with 3:06 remaining in the initial half, Leonard had cut the deficit to 27-21. Clarksville responded with Scales burying another 3-pointer, followed by Rose delivering a bucket inside and Michael Moore ending the half with a basket off the break, giving the Blue Tigers a 34-21 advantage at the intermission.
Clarksville stepped up defensively in period three, limiting the host Tigers to just eight total points as the Blue Tigers moved to the final quarter leading 44-29. Leonard pulled to within 46-34 with 5:04 remaining in the contest, but the Blue Tigers closed out the game with a 10-6 run that started with Griffin’s 3-pointer from the corner at the 4:34 mark, as Leonard slipped to 4-3.
The Clarksville JV had a successful night in recording a 37-32 win over Leonard, after trailing 20-17 at the half. Na’Quavus Caesar led the team in scoring with 11 points, while Nikereion Marcy added nine points, and Amarion Black contributed 6 points for the Tigers JV squad.
The Blue Tigers varsity team will open play in the Gunslinger Tournament in New Boston on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Their first opponent will be the host team New Boston.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 20 14 10 12 56
Leonard: 11 10 8 11 40
Clarksville scorers: J. Scott, 23; T. Rose, 11; Q. Scales, 10; M. Moore, 5; D. Griffin, 5; A. Gray, 2
Leonard scorers: J. Duncan, 18; Brown, 6; Harris, 6; Brooks, 4; Lacook, 2; Perkins, 2; Schur, 2
Clarksville 3PFGM: Q. Scales, 3; J. Scott, 2; D. Griffin, 1; T. Rose, 1
Leonard 3PFGM: J. Duncan, 4; Brown, 1
Clarksville FT: 3-for-8
Leonard FT: 1-for-2
