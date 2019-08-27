The Paris Optimist Club hosted its fourth annual Baseball Bash on Saturday night at the Love Civic Center. The foundation raised more than $25,000 to help further benefit and improve the facilities and its connected programs.
The Optimist Club not only put on another successful event, but it also celebrated its supporters, teams and donors with class and respect.
The children on the Paris All-Stars 9U baseball team were treated like royalty as they were introduced to the crowd with awesome walk-out music and cheers from the crowd. The kids were all called by name and received a proclamation from the City of Paris. They got to carry out a championship banner and hold the trophy for everyone to see. It was wonderful seeing their faces light up and see how well they were celebrated.
In addition to that, several important volunteers, workers and donors were recognized for their efforts and contributions to the Optimist Club.
All of this was done and led by the careful direction of the executive director, Sabra Vaughan, who deserves so much credit for her efforts. She saw that the whole event ran smoothly and according to plan, made sure everyone felt welcomed and appreciated and worked hard to see everyone involved was recognized and appreciated.
Vaughan did all of this fueled by her passion for the foundation and out of the goodness of her heart, without asking for anything in return. The example she set with her kindness is something we can all learn from.
She orchestrated a successful event and made sure everyone was appreciated and recognized through it all.
She may have not asked for credit, but credit is given where it is due.
Under her leadership and direction, big things are coming for this organization.
Geoff Heppes is the sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.
