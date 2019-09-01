WHITEWRIGHT — New Clarksville head football coach Derek Schlieve will in all probability have a good, talented and explosive team on both sides of the football, as the 2019 season moves along. However, on Friday night in the season opener at Whitewright, it was simply a case of the Blue Tigers beating themselves in their heart-stopping 21-20 defeat at the hands of the of the home standing Whitewright Tigers.
Clarksville slipped to 0-1, while Whitewright improved to 1-0 on the young season. The victory avenged a 33-27 defeat in Clarksville in the season opener of one year ago.
“Yes, I was blown away by all of the penalties, and also by some of the plays that it appeared we had gotten turnovers, but then we didn’t get the ball,” Schlieve said.
Costly penalties, and turnovers certainly played a role in the defeat for Clarksville. Schlieve’s team was whistled on 15 occasions for 102 yards in penalties, and a pair of back-to-back turnovers in the second quarter, allowed the home team to move to a 14-6 advantage before clinging to a 14-12 lead at the half. Clarksville actually turned the football over three times during the four quarters of game action.
“Those turnovers in the second quarter allowed them to stay right in the middle of things. We battled to come back, and came back to within 14-12 at halftime, but those events made it difficult for our defense, and opened the door for the other team to jump in,” Schlieve said.
Statistically, the Blue Tigers totaled 349 yards of offense, while the Clarksville defense limited the opposition to just 206 yards of offense, including 55 through the air.
The contest was played without a game clock, with the officials keeping up with the time on the playing field. Even with the early penalties, the Clarksville defense managed to hold Whitewright scoreless during the home Tigers’ first four possessions of the game.
With time winding down in the final quarter and the Blue Tigers trailing 21-20, a punt attempt from Whitewright with 20 seconds left resulted in a bad snap, that would give Clarksville an opportunity to still claim victory from the Whitewright 20, with nine seconds left. The Blue Tigers quarterback (Scales) fired a pass over the middle to Amarion Black, that with a catch would have provided a score, but it was ruled as an incompletion. On the final play of the game, Scales fired a jump ball to the left corner of the endzone that was intercepted by defensive back Aaron Pitt. It was the second interception thrown by Scales in the game.
On Clarksville’s previous possession in the quarter, Schlieve’s team started a drive on their own 4 yard line, then moved down to the Whitewright 23, before turning the ball over on downs on the Whitewright 29 yard line.
The Blue Tigers held a 20-14 advantage heading into the final quarter after Scales left the field briefly with an apparent injury. Senior reserve quarterback Michael Moore took over the reins for a while, and deliver a touchdown pass as he found wide receiver R.J. Owens, a junior, who made a beautiful reception on a deep pass for the 42-yard score. Moore charged up the middle for the two-point conversion run, but Clarksville would not be heard from again.
Whitewright answered with an impressive 86-yard, nine-play drive that produced the winning touchdown and conversion kick. Kylan Watson hauled in a 4-yard pass in the left flat, then raced in for the score. He followed the touchdown with a conversion kick that turned out to be the margin of victory.
Clarksville held a 6-0 lead at the end of one quarter when Scales found Moore over the middle on a 13-yard scoring strike, but the two-point conversion pass failed.
After the Whitewright scored in the second, the Blue Tigers closed to within a 14-12 halftime margin when Scales connected with senior wide receiver Tra’Derrian Rose on a 37-yard scoring pass as Rose made an outstanding leaping catch, but the attempt for the two-point conversion run was short.
“Our pass blocking by the offensive line was good, but we need to improve our run blocking,” Schlieve said. “Quay Scales, Michael Moore, R.J. Owens and Tra’Derrian Rose all played solid on offense and made some big plays at different times that helped us out.”
Clarksville played the game without the services of injured place kicker-linebacker Brian Chavez. The team did not attempt to kick a single conversion in the game, and the two failed attempts on two point conversion attempts were key moments in the game.
Clarksville defensive back Na’Quavus Cesar recorded the Blue Tigers lone turnover in the first half with a first quarter interception.
“Defensively, Neo Scales pursued well on the line,” Schlieve said. “Broderick Titus, Jakari Ray and Ardadrian Gray played well, but it’s very hard not to compliment our secondary when you hold them to that few completions.”
Scales completed just 10 of his 29 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Moore was accurate with two of his three passes for 51 yards. Scales also led the Clarksville rushing attack by gaining 114 yards on 16 carries.
“Right now, our most difficult challenge is discipline and controlling our emotions. Those things are costing us a lot, and it’s a lot to overcome. But if we can clean that up, then we have the ability to create a lead where teams don’t have the ability to battle back and forth with us,” Schlieve said.
For Clarksville, the next three ball games will be at home with the Blue Tigers opening that string by facing Linden-Kildare at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 6 6 8 0 20
Whitewright:0 14 0 7 21
Clarksville total yards: 349
Whitewright total yards: 206
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 10-for-29, 184 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; M. Moore, 2-for-3, 51 yards, 1 TD
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 16 carries, 114 yards; T. Rose, 5 carries, 6 yards
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 5 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD; R. Owens, 5 rec, 105 yards, 1 TD; M. Moore, 2 rec, 18 yards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.