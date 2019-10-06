BOGATA — It finally felt like football weather at The Swamp Friday night as the Rivercrest Rebels hosted a much-anticipated game against the Big Sandy Wildcats. Both teams had done their homework leading to a defensive tug-of-war in the first half with neither offense scoring until there were two minutes left in the half. However half-time adjustments changed the momentum of the game and Rivercrest found themselves in the win column again with a 34-21 victory over the ’Cats.
Big Sandy received the opening kick but faced a 3 and out thanks to some big hits by juniors Atlee Roberts and Cole Carson. Team captain and quarterback, Devon Womack ushered his Rebels on the turf for their opening drive. A combo-punch of Will Grider and Womack moved the Rebs downfield for the first down, but a couple of dropped passes forced a turnover on downs. The Wildcats and the Rebels both hunkered down in the trenches and neither offense seemed to be gelling. Big Sandy’s quarterback, Caden Minter, seemed to finally find a rhythm as he handed off to Kedron Brown and Dakaria Menefee and marched into Rebel territory. The first quarter buzzer showed a 0-0 score on the board.
It seemed the second stanza would open with a Wildcat touchdown; however, defensive back Shane Crabtree had other plans.
“It was pretty easy. It looked like he was throwing the ball right to me. I’ve been doing a lot of backpedals in practice and drills on reading the quarterback,” Crabtree said.
The four-year starter had the game of his career as he went on to garner two interceptions and an onside kick in which he dashed 47 yards to the house for the score. This was an answer to a Kedron Brown touchdown. Billy Merrit made his debut at kicker and the extra point was good, making the score 7-6. Brown’s speed and ability to get to the outside helped the ’Cats get back into Rebel territory. Minter hit James Brisco wide open for an easy touchdown and Brown fought his way through for the two-point conversion. Womack and his receivers seemed out of rhythm all night — like they were dancing to different songs. This led to stopped drives and the need for halftime adjustments.
“Scheme-wise, they had an extra guy in the box and they were able to do a few things that presented us with some trouble on offense. We made a few adjustments to what formations we were going to get in and the offensive line just took over the second half. Those guys didn’t feel like they played well last week and it was really nice to see them get back in fashion this week. They were able to mash and grind. Our passing game was a little off, and it was good to see our offensive line could take the game over,” Connot said.
Combining the two big tackles, Evan Purviance and Cole Carson, to one side on several plays had a bulldozer effect. Purviance stands at 6’4 and 240 pounds, while Carson measures in at 6’6 and 280 pounds. Adding guards, Karson Damron and Pedro Franco to help pull some blocks led to gaping holes for Shamar Whaley, Grider and Womack to simply run through. Center Jayden Williams kept his snaps clean to Womack and Rivercrest finally found their footing. Womack scored on a keeper and Merritt’s kick was good to tie the game 14-14.
Big Sandy had some success with the jet sweep and some bounce plays to the outside, but a sack by Roberts and a broken up pass by Brody Moyer put the Rebel offense back on the field. Brute strength and swift-running brought the next score as Whaley broke loose for a 60-yard sprint to paydirt followed by Merritt’s PAT bringing the score to 21-14. Minter gained some good yardage for his Wildcats, but found himself facing a third and long. Crabtree was in position again for his second interception of the night to end the third quarter.
A steady dose of Whaley and Womack led the Rebs into the red zone. The entire o-line pulled hard to the left and Womack was like a bumper-car finding his way to the finish line. Merritt’s point after was good again bringing the score to 28-14. The Wildcats battled back and got good ball movement thanks to Brown and Brisco; however, a slant pass proved fatal when senior Vince Ussery hauled in his first career interception and returned it 50 yards.
“If they send someone out in the flats, Pops (Rick Connot) has taught me I’m supposed to go out there and cover them. I ended up being right in front of him. We did a lot of running and conditioning this week trying to get prepared and I think we finally wore them down,” Ussery said.
Whaley reeled off another big run for 50 yards followed by a Womack touchdown from 10 yards out. Big Sandy’s Menefee scooted through some heavy traffic to make a touchdown of his own and the scoreboard lit up 34-21. Rivercrest went into “victory formation” to end this well-fought battle.
“We had a good week of practice. We practiced hard. We had some adversity at Maud and I think our locker room really grew together through that. We realized sometimes you’re going to face tough stuff, but you’ve got to work through it. Keep on, keeping on,” senior Kolby Townes added.
Rivercrest moves to 6-0 and has a bye this week before starting district play.
Big Sandy will host the No. 9-ranked Alto Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Big Sandy: 6 8 0 7 21
Rivercrest: 7 0 14 13 34
Big Sandy total yards: 326
Rivercrest total yards: 329
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 1-for-9, 8 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 20-228; S. Whaley, 4-77; W. Grider, 6-16
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 1-8
