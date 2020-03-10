The Rivercrest Rebels baseball team dominated the DeKalb Bears on both sides of the plate this weekend, storming past them 15-3 in five innings on Saturday.
The bulk of the team’s offense came in a monumental third inning for the Rebels, which saw the team score 10 of its runs.
The Bears took the first lead of the game, bringing home a run in the top of the first. However, the lead was a short-lived one.
Rivercrest scored three runs in the bottom of the first. The first two were driven in when Brody Moyer singled, driving in Devon Womack and Christopher Randolph. Then, in the next at-bat, Gabe Purviance singled home Brandon Matkin.
DeKalb added another run in the top of the second, but Rivercrest again had an answer in the bottom half of the inning.
Womack drove in a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice, driving in Kolby Townes and Zane Dees, pushing the score to 5-2.
Once again, DeKalb scored a single run in the next inning, and this time, the Rebels had their biggest answer yet.
The team rattled off 10 runs in the bottom of the third, ensuring that the game didn’t need to go the distance.
The Rebels were bolstered in the inning by a slew of Bears miscues. The first three runs of the inning were scored on an error, a hit batter and a walk.
Purviance got things started for the Rebels in the inning, scoring on an error by the DeKalb pitcher after getting to scoring position by stealing second.
The next run crossed home plate when Randolph was beaned, which brought Will Grider home. The third came when Womack drew a walk, scoring Townes.
More mistakes by the Bears afforded Rivercrest their next run of the inning, as Dees scored on a passed ball.
Billy Merritt drove in the next run with a sacrifice fly, Moyer singled home the 11th run of the game, Grider drove in two more on a single two at-bats later, Dees singled, scoring Purviance and the final run of the game crossed home plate after Randolph was hit by a pitch.
Dees led the team, batting 3-4 with two runs and an RBI. Brody Moyer went 2-4 with three RBIs and a run and Grider went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Townes and Purviance also contributed hits, and each also scored two runs, with Purviance driving in an RBI.
Merritt pitched all five innings for Rivercrest, allowing three runs on three hits, while striking out three.
The Rebels will next take the field Tuesday in a 6 p.m. game at Chapel Hill.
