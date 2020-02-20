PITTSBURG — For more than an hour and a half, the Paris Wildcats battled it out on the pitch against the Pittsburg Pirates before emerging triumphant with a 1-0 victory Tuesday night in extra time.
“Our guys fought all the way to the end,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “The starting 11 was never subbed off. They had to fight through an 80-minute game, 10 more minutes and then another 10 minutes, and they still had the legs to get a shot off.”
To advance to the playoffs in their district, it’s always either Pittsburg or Paris, assistant coach Justin Frazier said. Early season match-ups help coaches see what work needs to be done to secure a spot.
“It always comes down to us two,” he said. “We’ve won it the last six years.”
Both teams came out strong defensively. Grant Lowery continuously interrupted the Pirates’ advances by headbutting the ball back into their territory. The Wildcats had an equal amount of luck getting to the goal, often kicking from behind mid-field.
With 13:10 left in the first half, forward Miguel Rivera broke out, pursued by two Pirate defenders, and attempted a goal, which went wide. Two minutes later, Rivera tried again but was slightly off. With nine minutes left, Rivera went for a third goal attempt that sailed just inches above the goalpost.
The first half ended without score, just as the second half would. Paris had a second half shot at the goal thanks to a Pittsburg foul, but the Pirates goalie put a stop to it. The Wildcats’ Jesus Rangel looked to be on target with a shot in the last three minutes of the half, but the ball bounced off the goalpost and then off field. In the closing seconds, the Pirates made a desperate bid for a goal that went wide.
After a scoreless first period of extra time, the weary teams were staring down another 10 minutes of play. Nearly eight minutes later, Rivera eluded Pirate defenders and took his shot, sending the ball into the back of the net to the delight of Parisians in the stands.
The win puts Paris at 4-0 in district and 14-1-2 overall. The team plays North Lamar on Friday at R.L. Maddox Stadium.
