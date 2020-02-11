With their eyes on state, two North Lamar girls punched their tickets to the March 7 regional competition in Fairfield, representing the Panther Girls Powerlifting team.
Both juniors, Emma Doyal, 17, qualified at the first meet of the year Jan. 11 in Sulphur Springs and Kamry Oliver,16, qualified a couple of weeks later at the Wildcat Invitational in Emory.
Competing in different weight classes, the duo began training their eighth grade year under head girls coach Katie Emeyabbi and joined the varsity team as freshmen.
A regional contender her freshman year, Doyal took third and came back as a sophomore to take second, which qualified her for state competition. She said nerves got the best of her at state, and she disqualified.
“I DQ’d because I didn’t get a squat out of my three tries,” Doyal said. “I should have started at a lower weight.”
Currently ranked fourth in state with a total lift weight of 955 pounds, Doyal said she has more confidence now that she’s gotten her first state competition behind her. Her goal is to be lifting a total 1,000 pounds by the end of the year. Doyal now lifts 435 pounds on squats, benches 205 and deadlifts 315.
Oliver, who competes in a lighter class, first qualified for regionals as a sophomore.
With six siblings in her family, Oliver said powerlifting is a family affair. An older sister competed at state, where she placed fourth her senior year. A younger brother, now in sixth grade, shows interest as well.
“My sister’s total was 725, and mine is 715 this year,” Oliver said. “I couldn’t get 275 on squats last year, and that kept me from going to state. I lifted 300 at my last meet.”
Powerlifting makes you mentally strong, according to Doyal. With the right form, repetitive workouts and the right mindset, a powerlifter can increase their strength.
“It’s physical, but you have to be mentally tough,” Oliver said. “You just have to tell yourself you can do it.”
The girls credit coach Emeyabbi for their success because “she makes it fun” and “she is such an inspiration.”
Emeyabbi said she is equally fond of her powerlifters.
“They lift at least three days a week all year and track their progress each time they lift,” the coach said. “They set daily, weekly and monthly goals.
“I believe being consistent, disciplined and coachable have led to the success of our powerlifting program,” she continued. “These are fun girls to coach because they are always working to get better, and helping their teammates succeed as well.”
In addition to Doyal and Oliver, varsity powerlifters are Ivie Allmon, Lexxi Mayes, Stevy Hoskins, Addison Davis, Hannah Titlow, Myranda Johnson and Mara Leonard.
