The Paris Optimist Club saw one of its teams — the 9U All Stars baseball team — win the Dixie Youth World Series title in Brookhaven, Mississippi this past summer. The All Stars were the first team in Paris’ history to accomplish this feat. The All Stars defeated Pike County in the championship game by a final score of 12-2 via run rule.
The team was honored with a trophy and a banner after the conclusion of their historic run. The All Stars had several local organizations such as Paris Ford recognize their efforts through different events and were honored at the 4th Annual Baseball Bash with a walk-up song to the stage and were presented a key to the city.
The road to the crown
The Paris All-Stars 9U baseball team already made history reaching the Dixie Youth Invitational World Series in Brookhaven, Mississippi, with its incredible run through the regional tournament held in Texarkana earlier this month. However, the young All-Stars squad was not satisfied as the team added a world series championship to its already impressive resume.
“We worked meticulously on our hitting and our situational plays in each of the three-hour practices,” All-Stars head baseball coach Troy Scholl said. “These kids performed extremely well at the plate, along with executing the situational plays in critical times to perfection. This team played with heart and integrity and had absolutely no quit in themselves. We are super proud of their accomplishments by bringing the 9U Invitational World Series trophy and banner back to Paris, Texas.”
The All-Stars, who faced a seven-game slate of tough opponents from teams in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma, lost just once in its opener against Oakdale by a final score of 7-5. From there, the Paris squad got into gear and started to roll.
The All-Stars battled against Pike County, Mississippi, once again, but this time for all the marbles. Nutt pitched what Coach Scholl deemed, “an amazing game.” The pitching was solid on both sides after one inning of play, but Nutt pushed ahead in the pitchers duel from that point on. Logan Scholl opened up the offensive action with a single in the second inning, advanced to second after a single from Keenum and Termin followed that with a well-executed bunt to load the bases. Paris only got a single run out of the favorable situation, and Pike County tallied 2 runs in return to take the lead. Paris scrapped for a run, scored by Aiden Curtis, but found itself in a tough position. Where some teams would lay down, Paris elevated its game to another level.
The All-Stars blew the game wide open in the fourth inning, turning a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 lead after a 5-run explosion. An RBI single from Averi Curtis scored Noah Williams, who drew a walk to open the frame, and Moree, who reached base on a hit by pitch following Williams’ walk, advanced to third. Then, Aiden Curtis took a free bag after getting hit by a pitch, and the next Paris batter made Pike County pay. Ky Fortner launched a deep fly ball to the outfield to score both runners. His RBI double gave his team energy and a 5-2 lead. Later in the frame, Furtch recorded an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-2.
Paris held Pike County without a run in the top of the fifth, then added 5 more runs to its total coextend the lead to 12-2, which was the final score via run rule.
The All-Stars raised the trophy and became the first 9U baseball team in Paris’ history to accomplish this feat. Each player on the roster pitched at some point during the team’s impressive 6-1 run through the tournament, and each player recorded at least 1 strikeout.
The All-Stars were led by head coach Troy Scholl, who was assisted by Macky Moree and Beau Gallaghan. The championship players are Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Ky Fortner, Kai Furtch, Kallon Gallaghan, Pierce Keenum, Ryder Moree, Luke Nutt, Logan Scholl, Gunner Termin and Noah Williams.
Honoring the All Stars
Another successful year is in the books for the Paris Optimist Club, capped off by its fourth annual Field of Dreams Baseball Bash and auction.
The Saturday event at the Love Civic Center opened with gratitude for the foundation’s local businesses, sponsors and volunteers such as the 2019 Honored Business Partner in Load Trail, along with First Federal Community Bank, Dairy Queen and a host of other volunteers and supporters.
“Starting with last year’s Baseball Bash and auction success, we were able to do lots of improvements out at the ball fields,” Paris Optimist Club executive director Sabra Vaughan said. “We added bleacher covers, which is great for the fans in the Texas heat. We also had three additional tournaments at the end of the season, which brought in lots of extra teams from out of town. It has been a great season for us, and I can’t thank our donors enough, along with our volunteers and those who came out tonight and opened up their pocket books for the auction to help us hit another event out of the park.”
The World Series champion All-Stars walked out to celebratory music carrying a world series banner and trophy, and were individually and collectively recognized by their coaches along with a proclamation from the City of Paris honoring the achievement.
“The support we’ve received has been amazing as was winning the world series,” All-Stars head coach Troy Scholl said. “Before we even got back, Paris Ford was wanting to set up a hamburger dinner, the City of Paris was wanting to recognize us with a proclamation — the support has been amazing.”
Scholl said he was proud of the way his kids battled and went all the way despite any unknowns or other factors, and he was appreciative of the way the Optimist Club celebrated the kids for their accomplishments.
“It was awesome,” All-Stars player Ryder Moree said. “I got to see all of my friends, and I got to play one of my favorite sports ever.”
“The best moment was probably during the championship game,” All-Stars player Averi Curtis said. “In one of the innings, Ryder (Moree) started things off, and then everybody got to bat twice in one inning.”
The team succeeded together and individually. One of the All-Stars’ players, Luke Nutt, won a sprint competition with 50 kids competing, which he recalls as a unique and fun experience.
“It was really cool,” All-Stars player Luke Nutt said. “We ran from second to third and then to home plate as fast as you could. I won and ran it in 6.01 seconds.”
Following the ceremonial introduction, a live auction took place, followed by a silent auction. In total, the Optimist Club raised more than $25,000 to cap off another successful event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.