COMMERCE — The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team competed in the Labor Day Smash Tournament over the weekend in Commerce. The Lady Patriots finished Thursday’s pool play schedule without dropping a set against the likes of Cumby, Leonard and Lone Oak. Then, Prairiland played at Greenville on Friday and won in straight sets.
On Saturday, the Lady Patriots reached the championship game after sweeping Miller Grove (25-13 and 25-15) and beating Community in three sets (25-15, 22-25 and 25-13).
Prairiland met district rival Commerce in the title match. The Lady Tigers started strong and held onto its early momentum throughout the match as they handed Prairiland just its second loss on the season. Prairiland lost to Commerce in straight sets by a final score of 18-25 and 20-25.
Baylor Sessums had a strong outing in Saturday’s action, finishing with totals of 28 assists, 27 kills and 28 digs, while Madison Clark recorded 40 assists and 25 digs.
T.J. Folse registered 22 kills, and Reese Parris added 13 kills. Trynity Chapman tallied 27 digs, Audrey Gray compiled 22 digs and Brook Tuck finished with 18 digs. Abi Farmer contributed with 3 digs and 2 blocks.
The Lady Patriots (22-2) will resume regular season play at 6 p.m. tonight at home against Bonham.
