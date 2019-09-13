The Red River Valley football season moves now enters its third week of high school football action with intriguing matchups at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The No. 5-ranked Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I will travel south to take on fellow No. 5-ranked Gilmer of Class 4A, Division II at Buckeye Stadium.
Meanwhile, the North Lamar Panthers look for their first win, this time hosting the Crandall Pirates. Also in action are the Prairiland Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a 26-6 homecoming win, but face a stiff test at the Clarksville Blue Tigers, who are also coming off a win. The Blue Tigers beat Linden-Kildare 24-14 at home and host the Patriots tonight.
The Chisum Mustangs suffered a tough loss at home to Lone Oak, which overcame a 28-12 deficit to earn a 50-41 win. The Mustangs look to get on track at Winnsboro.
The Rivercrest Rebels will also take the field as will the Detroit Eagles with both schools celebrating their homecoming nights. The Rebels welcome James Bowie, while the Eagles host Quinlan-Boles.
In other RRV action, the Cooper Bulldogs aim for a bounce back at home against Emory Rains, while the Honey Grove Warriors look to continue their undefeated start at Alba-Golden.
The Hugo Buffaloes will also take the field at 7 p.m. tonight against Idabel.
