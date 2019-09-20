Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 3. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Rivercrest 3 964 519 1,483 494.3
Detroit 3 1,135 278 1,413 471
Honey Grove 3 1,072 165 1,237 412.3
Clarksville 3 405 823 1,228 409.3
Paris 3 868 260 1,128 376
Cooper 3 1,027 48 1,075 358.3
Chisum 3 799 48 847 282.3
Prairiland 3 187 460 647 215.7
North Lamar 3 517 86 603 201
Hugo* 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 3 n/a n/a 591 197
Rivercrest 3 603 56 659 219.7
Honey Grove 3 594 152 746 248.7
Paris 3 523 243 766 255.3
Clarksville 3 445 387 832 277.3
North Lamar 3 649 377 1,026 342
Prairiland 3 625 413 1,038 346
Chisum* 3 108 418 526 526
Cooper* 3 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 56 700 12.5 5
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 64 585 9.1 10
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 48 423 8.8 6
Collin McGuire, Cooper 27 375 13.9 7
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 35 344 9.8 5
Quay Scales, Clarksville 55 343 6.2 4
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 43 315 7.3 7
Hayden Todd, Chisum 44 312 7.1 1
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 23 297 12.9 3
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 29 257 8.9 4
Chase Morales, Cooper 19 229 12.1 0
Espn Blyton, Chisum 14 185 13.2 1
K.D. Washington, Paris 26 184 7.1 2
Will Grider, Rivercrest 22 176 8.0 3
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 13 175 13.5 1
Trent Smith, North Lamar 22 172 7.8 1
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 29 135 4.7 1
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 10 134 13.4 2
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 32 133 4.2 1
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 19 111 5.8 1
Dorian Williams, Paris 21 108 5.2 0
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 3 83 27.7 1
Ashton Fleming, Chisum 16 70 4.4 0
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 17 70 4.1 0
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 42 91 3 844 5
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 21 31 0 519 6
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 33 59 1 460 4
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 18 30 1 278 3
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 11 23 0 260 2
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 10 19 0 119 0
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 4 12 0 84 0
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 13 337 25.9 4
Amarion Black, Clarksville 12 236 19.7 0
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 9 171 19.0 1
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 5 158 31.6 2
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 7 145 20.7 2
Will Grider, Rivercrest 3 134 44.7 2
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 7 130 18.6 0
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 6 127 21.2 3
Broderick Titus, Clarksville 9 126 14.0 1
Chris Michael, Prairiland 7 110 15.7 0
Kody Golightly, Detroit 4 85 21.3 1
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 7 84 12.0 0
Michael Moore, Clarksville 7 81 11.6 1
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 2 79 39.5 1
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 7 78 11.1 0
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 2 74 37.0 1
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 66
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 66
Quay Scales, Clarksville 54
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 42
Collin McGuire, Cooper 42
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 42
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Claude Scales, Detroit 24 14 39
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 22 16 38
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 24 13 37
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 17 19 36
Tre McCarty, Paris 17 13 30
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 15 14 29
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 1 26 27
Chase Morales, Cooper 22 2 24
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 12 12 24
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 18 4 22
Robert Breeden, Cooper 17 4 21
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 17 4 21
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 3 18 21
Colin Ingram, Cooper 19 1 20
Lain Atwood, Paris 14 6 20
Cason Crump, Prairiland 12 8 20
Zyrius Walters, Paris 11 9 20
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 10 10 20
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 10 10 20
Brock Braley, Honey Grove 4 16 20
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 4 16 20
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 15 4 19
Landen Houchins, Cooper 15 4 19
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 10 8 18
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 10 8 18
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 10 8 18
Mason Stephens, North Lamar 8 10 18
David Storey, Detroit 6 12 18
Gavin Watson, Prairiland 12 5 17
Hayden Todd, Chisum 11 6 17
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 2 15 17
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 3 13 16
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 10 5 15
Jalen Gray, Paris 8 7 15
Satchel Swain, Paris 8 7 15
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 4 11 15
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 3 11 14
Tristin Weathers, Cooper 11 2 13
Colby Connelly, Honey Grove 6 7 13
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 5 8 13
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 2 11 13
Jacob Meyer, Chisum 10 2 12
Jackson Anderson, Cooper 8 4 12
Brody Moyer, Rivercrest 6 6 12
Gavin Watts, Prairiland 5 7 12
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 2 0
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 2 0
* - incomplete
