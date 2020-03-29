Able to score in a variety of ways and guard any position on the court, Trevon Dennis is the very definition of a complete player. He did it all for the Wildcats this season, and played a pivotal role in the team finishing with an undefeated district record and a regional finals appearance in the playoffs.
Dennis was absolutely dominant for Paris, averaging 14.4 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and two blocks per game, earning him Red River Valley All-Area MVP honors for 2020.
Dennis began playing basketball at a young age, he said, and took to the game like a fish to water.
“We just always had a basketball goal outside, so I was just always playing as a little kid and I fell in love with the game,” he said. “I’m glad I did. For as long as I can remember, I’ve pretty much always had a ball in my hands and I just thought that was normal; the basketball life was normal for me.”
When Dennis got to Paris High School, he said he was slightly starstruck by the varsity leaders. He used their leadership as motivation to get better, and began tirelessly working to hone his game and take it to the next level.
“When I got here, of course we had Jalon Pipkins and Josh Robinson, and I was like, ‘Dang, I’m going to play with them,’” Dennis said. “I just tried to follow in their footsteps and do what I needed to do for the team. I didn’t know what to expect; I just came to play.”
His strong work ethic did not go unnoticed, and Wildcats head coach Billy Mack Steed said it’s one of Dennis’ strongest qualities as a player.
“Trevon works as hard as any player I’ve ever coached,” Steed said. “It’s a pleasure to coach a guy like that because you know he’s always going to give full effort all the time. The effort that he gives on the court, the intensity and drive he brings, how hard he plays — he was definitely the MVP for us this year.”
Dennis’ impact was felt immediately. As a sophomore, in his first year on the varsity team, he made sure everyone knew he was a force to be reckoned with. He immediately became a reliable scoring option for the Wildcats, and a defensive stopgap as well, averaging more than a block per game.
And due to his persistent work ethic and tireless drive to get better at the game, he improved by leaps and bounds each subsequent year.
Dennis said he’s put countless hours in the gym, honing his jump shot, and he also noted that he’s worked tirelessly to improve his defensive tenacity.
The work paid off. In his senior campaign, Dennis emerged as one of the most versatile scorers in District 15-4A.
“I’ve worked on my shot a lot since I got here, and I like to shoot a lot,” he said. “Sometimes when my shot’s off or something, I need to take it inside, and I also feel like I have the size that I can go and post up though too.”
“It helps us a lot that he can score inside or out,” Steed said. “It creates serious matchup problems for just about anyone we play. They can’t put a big guy on him because he’d take them outside and if they put a little guy on him, Trevon can post him up. So he was special and he was a problem for most people to guard.”
One of Dennis’ best offensive performances of the year came in a loss against a highly-ranked Sulphur Springs team. Paris lost in heartbreaking fashion after leading for most of the game, but Dennis still shone, scoring 24 points in all manner of ways, including knocking down a quartet of 3-pointers.
“The thing about Trevon though is that he’s all about the team,” Steed said. “He can score two point, and if we win, he’s happy. He could score 30 points, and if we lose, he’s not happy. It’s all about the team for him.”
Defensively, Dennis has proven himself to be just as versatile, able to guard practically any position.
“He’s a fantastic defende, and he definitely played both ends of the court,” Steed said with a laugh.
He led the team in rebounds and blocks, and was also an exemplary off-ball defender too. Many times, his true defensive worth wasn’t visible in any tangible statistics, but in how few shots or touches the players he guarded were able to get.
Dennis was a key piece in Paris’ magical run through the playoffs, which ended in the regional finals. Dennis played a major role in an epic, come-from-behind win against Henderson, and a neck-and-neck upset thriller against Dallas-Carter.
And, amazingly, he turned in those stellar performances while battling flu-like symptoms.
“We played Henderson on Tuesday, and I could already feel myself getting sick,” Dennis said. “I just said to myself, ‘This is going to be a crazy week.’”
The symptoms worsened over the course of the week, Dennis said, and were at their worst when Paris took on Dallas-Carter and Faith Family in Commerce. You wouldn’t know it from his play on the court however. He scored 23 points against Henderson, most coming in the second half, as the Wildcats erased a late 17-point deficit.
Ultimately, the team’s playoff run came to an end against Faith Family, however.
“By that point, my body was just worn down, I think,” Dennis said.
Looking back on the season, Dennis said he’s content, even though the team fell just short of their goal to make it to the state playoffs in San Antonio.
“Looking back on it, I’m not sad,” Dennis said. “We accomplished something really special this year and we worked hard. If we work hard and give it our best and we fail, I can always move forward because I know I gave everything I had.”
Not only has Dennis grown into a leader for the Wildcats with his strong play on the court, but Steed said his leadership abilities make him a leader off the court as well.
“I’ve seen him step and tell some guys to knock it off with some stuff they didn’t need to be doing,” Steed said. “It’s the kind of stuff a real team leader does. It’s special because you don’t always have those type of kids. In fact, it’s really uncommon to have one at all.
“He’s not just a great player, he’s a great person,” Steed said. “Everything he’s getting, he deserves.”
