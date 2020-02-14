Honey Grove ISD Logo
Buy Now

Honey Grove ISD

HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove Lady Warriors dominated CHESS with a 57-40 home victory on Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors outscored their opponent in all but the second quarter when CHESS netted 14 points to Honey Grove’s 13. The girls made up for it in the fourth quarter, putting 23 points on the board to CHESS’s 12.

Scoring was led by Demetria Pruitt with 17 points, followed by Azia Brigham with 14 and Allie Towery with 11. Aniyah Smith netted 7 points, with Re’Onna Finney, Kenzi Phipps and Shakira Cooper contributing 2 each. Allie Morrison also scored a point.

The Honey Grove Lady Warriors are scheduled to take on North Hopkins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur Springs.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.