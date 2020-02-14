HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove Lady Warriors dominated CHESS with a 57-40 home victory on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors outscored their opponent in all but the second quarter when CHESS netted 14 points to Honey Grove’s 13. The girls made up for it in the fourth quarter, putting 23 points on the board to CHESS’s 12.
Scoring was led by Demetria Pruitt with 17 points, followed by Azia Brigham with 14 and Allie Towery with 11. Aniyah Smith netted 7 points, with Re’Onna Finney, Kenzi Phipps and Shakira Cooper contributing 2 each. Allie Morrison also scored a point.
The Honey Grove Lady Warriors are scheduled to take on North Hopkins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur Springs.
