The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team opened the season blisteringly hot, and it didn’t take long for them to become recognized as one of the top teams not just in Texas, but in the country. Just as the team was about to test its mettle in district play, however, their season — along with everyone else’s in Texas — was put on hold.
When the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — announced on March 13 that all athletic competition in the state was to cease in the wake of the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic, the Pantherettes were riding high.
The team had amassed a record of 17-1, and were riding a 14-game winning streak. As the Pantherettes won game after game, several against some of the toughest opponents the state has to offer, they climbed through the rankings. Currently, the Pantherettes are ranked second in Texas, and sixth in the country.
The team’s run has included both come-from-behind victories — such as a 4-3 win over Forney, which saw the Pantherettes score three runs in the bottom of the sixth to topple the then-top ranked Lady Jackrabbits — as well as blowout victories, such as North Lamar’s most recent win, a 17-0 drubbing of McKinney.
“We knew that we could win any game,” head coach Ashley Endsley said. “It didn’t matter if we were down, we showed a lot of character.”
Though North Lamar quickly rose through the state and national rankings, the players stayed focused on the field, not paying any mind to the rankings.
“We don’t ever talk about the rankings,” Endsley said. “We don’t talk about what people are saying on the internet or anything else. We just focus on what we’re doing in practice or in the game. We’re focused on the 12 girls that are playing and don’t give much thought to outside distractions. At the end of the day, those rankings are nice, but they ultimately don’t mean anything.”
It’s important to keep outside influences out of mind, Endsley said, because humility is key to staying sharp.
Not concerned with what others were saying about their impressive run, the Pantherettes instead played for one another, senior Ashlyn Reavis said.
“From the very first practice of the year, we knew our goals and where we wanted to be,” Reavis said. “That’s what we focused on, day in and day out.”
That mentality paid off in spades, and the team has seemed to improve with each game.
“We learn from every game; each day we learn something,” Reavis said.
The prior season, North Lamar narrowly missed out on going to the state round of the playoffs in San Antonio, which Reavis said helps fuel the passion of this year’s squad.
“We came in this year kind of with a dog mentality,” she said. “We came in and we’ve wanted it every day from the start. … This team is capable of going anywhere we want to go. We’ve put in the work, we’re focused, our coaches are there for us and we’re there for our teammates.”
When Texas UIL put the season on hold, the Pantherettes were understandably disappointed. However, they also recognized the necessity of the decision.
“At the end of the day, people’s lives are so much more important than softball,” Endsley said. “But for our season, I hate it for Ashlyn, because she’s our senior, but also for all 12 of them because of the work and dedication they’ve put in.”
Currently, the school year and all accompanying athletic competition is slated to resume May 4. And though that date could be pushed back if the coronavirus pandemic does not begin to decline, Endsley said she is confident the season will resume, even if adjustments need to be made.
Though nothing has been officially decided upon, Endsley said it’s possible UIL will have teams play single-game series in the playoffs rather than two-out-of-three series.
In the meantime, the Pantherettes are doing what they can to stay as sharp as possible.
“Even though we’re not allowed to practice or work out together, all of us are still working out individually, and we’re holding each other accountable,” Reavis said. “I think of it almost like preseason; we know what we have to do, and we know our goals and what we want, so we’re just preparing. And when the doors open to go back, we’re going to be ready.”
